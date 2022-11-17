Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week
Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
saturdaytradition.com
Official location revealed for Michigan State-Rutgers hoops matchup
The location for a Michigan State vs. Rutgers hoops contest in February has been announced. After previous comments around the possibility of a neutral-site game, Rutgers has confirmed the agreement. According to press release, the Scarlet Knights will face the Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. That matchup...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football releases Players of the Game from overtime win over Michigan State in Week 12
Indiana got one of its best wins of the 2022 season as it defeated Michigan State 39-31 in double overtime in Week 12. The Hoosiers found themselves down 24-7 through the first half, but they came back to outscore the Spartans 24-7 in the second half to get the game to double overtime.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker notes how much Spartans have left to play for vs. Penn State
Mel Tucker knows that Michigan State is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, but there’s something more important up for grabs on Saturday. The Land-Grant Trophy will once again be played for against Penn State. The Spartans took home the trophy last season with a 30-27 victory...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses health of Jaden Akins heading into Phil Knight Invitational
Jaden Akins, sophomore guard, left during Michigan State’s 73-71 win against Villanova with a possible injury to his foot. It was the same foot he recently had surgery on in September which came from a stress reaction that he has rehabbed and recently returned from. Initially, Tom Izzo said...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: What's at stake in season finale at Penn State?
Win, and you’re in. Lose, better luck next season. Sometimes life can be that simple. It’ll be that simple for Michigan State next week in its season-finale road trip to State College to face No. 11 Penn State. The Spartans were less than 30 minutes from becoming bowl...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer discusses whether or not revenge is a factor for Buckeyes vs. Wolverines
No. 2 Ohio State goes into Week 13 with revenge on its mind as they take on No. 3 Michigan in the Game. Last season, Ohio State went on the road to Ann Arbor to potentially repeat B1G East champs, but they lost to its rival 42-27. BTN analyst Gerry...
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week
Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals unsurprising destination for Rivalry Week broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, announcing the destination for Week 13 Saturday evening! To no one’s surprise, ESPN’s popular Saturday morning pre-game show is on its way to the B1G and back to Columbus. GameDay will be at Ohio State for The Game; a huge rivalry showdown...
College Football Stadium Forced To Close Section After Lack Of Water
The conditions at Spartan Stadium for this Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan State are less than ideal. Matt Wenzel of MLive announced that Spartan Stadium's east upper deck has been closed due to a lack of water. "Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan...
saturdaytradition.com
Mazi Smith provides comparisons for Jim Harbaugh's superhero analogy in The Game
Mazi Smith added another layer to Jim Harbaugh’s superhero analogy. Smith referenced both Marvel and DC Comics when talking about his comparisons for Michigan and Ohio State at Monday’s press conference. Smith sees Michigan as Batman, while Ohio State is more like Iron Man. Ohio State is like...
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum injury: Jim Harbaugh explains second-half usage for Michigan's star RB
Blake Corum sent Michigan fans, players and coaches through a scare during Saturday’s game against Illinois. Fortunately, it looks like the star running back for the Wolverines avoided a major injury. In the first half of action, Corum was hit in his left knee and went down holding that...
