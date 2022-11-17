ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview

By John Clay
After losing at home to Vanderbilt, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 6-4 on the season, including 3-4 in the SEC. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are 10-0 overall, including 7-0 in conference play. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Georgia and Jon Hale of Kentucky.com about UK. For more University of Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has led the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 10-0 record entering Saturday’s game at Kentucky. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

