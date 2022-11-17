The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview

S ubscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

After losing at home to Vanderbilt, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 6-4 on the season, including 3-4 in the SEC. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are 10-0 overall, including 7-0 in conference play. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Georgia and Jon Hale of Kentucky.com about UK. For more University of Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has led the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 10-0 record entering Saturday’s game at Kentucky. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

The secret to Georgia’s football success? Kirby Smart’s recruiting obsession.

Why even a strong showing against Georgia might not solve one of Kentucky’s biggest issues

Should he stay or should he go? Will Kentucky football stick with Rich Scangarello?

Why a wide range of bowl possibilities is still in play for Kentucky after Vanderbilt loss

How Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia match up — with a game prediction

Should Rich Scangarello have run QB more? Health of Will Levis complicates question.