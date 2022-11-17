Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools honor military families
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday. A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.
WRDW-TV
High school aviation students take learning to new heights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are back in the skies with students at North Augusta High School. Before in class, they were learning aviation basics with a flight simulator. But now, the instructor, Travis Spears, is taking the kids to new heights with real-world experiences. We tagged along for the...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
WRDW-TV
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside of Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
wgac.com
Man Murdered in Richmond County
A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
WRDW-TV
Early voting extended to November 27 in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension. It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022. Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5...
Catholic school students bake cookies to give prisoners hope
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Something as simple as giving a prisoner an oatmeal raisin cookie with sprinkles is one way an Aiken school is showing God’s love and mercy to those looking for hope. As a way to teach children the importance of giving back, students at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School recently […]
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
JBA employee death has raised concerns with some concert goers
The death of a James Brown Arena employee that cancelled a concert brought ticket holders back to the arena box office seeking refunds and raising concerns about returning to the venue
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
39-year-old Georgia man dead after shooting in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. What we know: Early Saturday morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Robert May III, of...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 14 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 14. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
Temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
Concertgoers question safety of James Brown Arena following employee death
Ticket buyers received refunds Monday for Friday's canceled show, but would they be comfortable coming back to the JBA in the future?
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop over the past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.11, decreasing by 6 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw a...
