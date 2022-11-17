ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools honor military families

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday. A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

High school aviation students take learning to new heights

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are back in the skies with students at North Augusta High School. Before in class, they were learning aviation basics with a flight simulator. But now, the instructor, Travis Spears, is taking the kids to new heights with real-world experiences. We tagged along for the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside of Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Early voting extended to November 27 in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension. It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022. Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Catholic school students bake cookies to give prisoners hope

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Something as simple as giving a prisoner an oatmeal raisin cookie with sprinkles is one way an Aiken school is showing God’s love and mercy to those looking for hope. As a way to teach children the importance of giving back, students at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School recently […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.11, decreasing by 6 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw a...
GEORGIA STATE

