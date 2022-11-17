Read full article on original website
Arlington Civic Federation plan to revamp county government wins approval, some nays
Despite a surprising number of “no” votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on Nov. 15 capped three years of discussion by approving a package of proposed changes to county governance. The adopted proposal has no force of law, but...
Yes, election season 2023 is already on horizon in Arlington
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
Manassas veterans development ready for a vote
The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
Walker Jones PC honored by U.S. News
Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication. Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized...
Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
Don't look so surprised: Year-to-date home sales down across N.Va.
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
Public will have chance to tour Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
Culpeper Lowes presents Hometown Community Project
In an effort to make Culpeper a better place for its first responders, Lowes presented the Culpeper County Fire Department with the refurbishment to the department’s meeting room. Over the next five years, Lowes will contribute $100 million towards community impact projects, supporting nearly 1,800 projects each year to...
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
Dementia pilot program coming to Culpeper
Local groups and leaders are combining forces in the hopes of creating a more welcoming environment for Culpeper’s aging community suffering from dementia. Planned in partnership with Aging Together, the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the "Dementia-Friendly Culpeper" initiative aims to create a training program for businesses - concentrating on restaurants to begin with - so that if a person with dementia is a customer, staff will know how to handle some of the challenges.
Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna
A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death
Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
Freedom High football coach Daryl Overton, partners serving up hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
For Freedom High School football coach Daryl Overton, giving back to his community is about far more than Xs and Os. And that’s never more evident than in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. On Tuesday night, Overton and a cadre of community leaders will serve up hundreds of hot meals...
PHOTOS: Culpeper's Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
Culpeper turned out in the blistery Sunday weather to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols. There were even Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings!
Police: Mother, daughter cited for boozy underage party
Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.
McLean High runner reflects on cross country career
With her high-school cross country career nearly complete, Thais Rolly recently reflected on what has been a highly successful three-season stretch when the McLean Highlanders runner became maybe the most accomplished state wide in the girls sport. Starting in her sophomore season, Rolly burst upon the circuit by winning Liberty...
In a classic, Alexandria City holds off Colgan to win Class 6 state girls volleyball title
Please drop. That’s all Chloe Wilmot thought as she watched Alexandria City teammate and fellow senior captain Milan Rex hit the ball over the net. Wilmot didn’t want not to serve again. After doing her part in helping the Titans score three straight points to come within match point, she wanted this hard-fought, heart-stopping Class 6 state girls volleyball final Saturday against Colgan at the Siegel Center in Richmond to end once and for all. Wilmot received her wish.
Madison defeats Yorktown in region football semifinal
It’s a familiar spot for the Madison Warhawks. For their third straight season, the two-time defending champion will host the 6D North Region tournament football championship game, this fall at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna against the Centreville Wildcats. The Concorde District high-school rivals met during the regular season, with Madison winning 21-18.
Gar-Field graduate Mason Woods a finalist for nation's college football freshman of the year award
Towson University linebacker Mason Woods (Gar-Field) remains in the running for the 2022 Jerry Rice Award. Woods is among the 25 finalists for the honor, which goes to the top FCS football freshman. Woods, a redshirt freshman, started all 11 games for Towson at linebacker, leading the Tigers in tackles...
Tristan Evans has hand in nine touchdowns as Freedom-Woodbridge beats John Champe
Tristan Evans threw for 370 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns as top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge defeated fourth-seeded John Champe 70-35 Friday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. The Eagles (12-0) host third-seeded Patriot (11-1) Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. in the region final. Freedom last...
