Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO