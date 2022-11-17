Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 44-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Buechel
A coroner has identified the woman who was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Watch our initial report in the player above. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. The Louisville Metro Police Department Sixth Division officers responded to the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after leading police on chase in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase after a carjacking Monday morning resulted in the suspect crashing the stolen car, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. when the LMPD Fourth Division Impact Unit saw a vehicle on Longfield Avenue and 38th Street which had been reported stolen.
wdrb.com
Woman dies after being hit by car near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Sixth Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street. When officers arrived, they found...
Wave 3
Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
WLKY.com
Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
wdrb.com
29-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane in Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
wdrb.com
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Fegenbush Lane, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says they responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. Sixth Division officers say a woman was...
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Wave 3
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
WLKY.com
Woman admits in southern Indiana court to leaving suitcase containing dead 5-year-old boy in woods
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls says after countless hours of hard work, investigators are moving closer to justice for Cairo Jordan. “They're spending so many hours on this case day after day, giving up a lot in their own personal lives so to have at least this much moving forward, to have somebody in custody and let the justice system move forward with that, it's a big deal,” said Sgt. Huls.
wdrb.com
MISSING: Louisville police asking for public's help to find 50-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman. According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
