Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 44-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Buechel

A coroner has identified the woman who was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Watch our initial report in the player above. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. The Louisville Metro Police Department Sixth Division officers responded to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested after leading police on chase in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase after a carjacking Monday morning resulted in the suspect crashing the stolen car, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. when the LMPD Fourth Division Impact Unit saw a vehicle on Longfield Avenue and 38th Street which had been reported stolen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after being hit by car near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Sixth Division responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. That's off Bardstown Road near Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street. When officers arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

29-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane in Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman admits in southern Indiana court to leaving suitcase containing dead 5-year-old boy in woods

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls says after countless hours of hard work, investigators are moving closer to justice for Cairo Jordan. “They're spending so many hours on this case day after day, giving up a lot in their own personal lives so to have at least this much moving forward, to have somebody in custody and let the justice system move forward with that, it's a big deal,” said Sgt. Huls.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

MISSING: Louisville police asking for public's help to find 50-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 50-year-old woman. According to a news release, Tiffiney Smith-Couch was last seen Oct. 30 near the intersection of South 28th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY

