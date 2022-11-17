Read full article on original website
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesalinepost.com
Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Come celebrate our 4th anniversary with us! Get 40 percent off your entire purchase November 21-23. Thank you for your help with our mission!
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline - Nu2U Annivesary Sale, Thanksgiving Dinner, Centerpiece Sale and More
Here's what's happening in Saline this week. 11 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 22 - Monday, Nov 28. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary - Mon Nov 21 12:00...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
fox2detroit.com
First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26
Tired of the November freeze? Good news for you, we're getting warmer weather this week. Weather outlook for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26. Windy in the morning and afternoon. High: 43° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SW.
wlen.com
Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close
Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
‘So full of life’: Friends, family remember couple killed in Northville Twp. crash
Through tears, he recalls his favorite memories with his little sister — after all, she’s been his best friend since she was two days old. Bassam Kadry lost his best friend suddenly in a car accident just after midnight Saturday. Manal Kadry, 40, and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were driving home from...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
What’s the best grocery store in Lansing?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Lansing? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
fox2detroit.com
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 13) at 12:14 p.m. in the 9600 block of Balfour Road in Detroit, where officials discovered a 27-year-old male victim fatally shot.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
