Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

Nu2U Again Resale Shop's 4th Anniversary

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Come celebrate our 4th anniversary with us! Get 40 percent off your entire purchase November 21-23. Thank you for your help with our mission!
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
thesalinepost.com

Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26

Tired of the November freeze? Good news for you, we're getting warmer weather this week. Weather outlook for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26. Windy in the morning and afternoon. High: 43° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SW.
SALINE, MI
wlen.com

Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close

Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
ADRIAN, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
DETROIT, MI

