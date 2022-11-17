ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey

UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
HENNESSEY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon woman pleads guilty to bringing meth into jail

EL RENO – A Yukon woman has been convicted of a felony after trying to hide drugs inside the Canadian County Jail. Melissa Marie Bennett, 37, recently pleaded guilty to bringing contraband into jail institution. Bennett was charged in Canadian County District Court with the felony crime after being...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Abducted Wichita child located in Kay County

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas officials report that a 6-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday night in Wichita was located near Tonkawa about 90 minutes after the abduction and a male suspect taken into custody. Wichita police report that officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Failure to appear warrants issued for convicted felon

NEWKIRK — Failure to appear warrants are issued for Michael Lee Hankins, 34, Ponca City. Hankins failed to appear for court dates on Nov. 14. On March 3 Hankins was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery. On May 27, Hankins was charged with felony...
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KAKE TV

13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
EL RENO, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 15-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 11:12 a.m. police received a report of a rollover accident near the stateliness. An ambulance responded but was unable to locate. AT 4:11 p.m. police took a domestic violence report. At 9:41 p.m. police received a report of a box van...
BLACKWELL, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 26-Nov. 8

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 26- Nov. 8 include:. Jermaine Mario Abbington, 41, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kenneth Shane Alexander, 29, Ponca City, first degree robbery, domestic assault. Tammy Lee Ashley, 38,...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sooners punter proposes to girlfriend following Bedlam win

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners soundly defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday, with a score of 28 to 13. It is one of the last Bedlam games scheduled before Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference. During the chaotic celebrations on the field, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk proposed to...
NORMAN, OK

