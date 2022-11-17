Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Lawyers say Ga. man dropped on head, knocked out by jailers after wrongful arrest
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death
A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
Red and Black
Fire damages 14 apartments in Athens
A fire damaged 14 units in the University Oaks Apartments on Nov. 18, according to a Facebook post from Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services. ACCFES responded to the fire at 2360 West Broad St. around 6 p.m., the post said. Crews were still at the scene around 8:30 p.m....
Man dead, two women in ‘serious to critical condition’ after being struck by car on I-20
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 21-year-old man is dead and two women are in serious or critical condition after being hit while standing outside their cars on I-20 eastbound early Sunday morning, DeKalb County police said. Police say several people were standing outside of their cars on the interstate...
Red and Black
Vintage market brings classic Georgia pieces to Athens
With Black Friday just around the corner, many are preparing for the infamous battle of finding the best gifts with the greatest deals. For some, the perfect find was discovered this Sunday at the Bulldog Vintage Market. The Bulldog Vintage Market was held at The Classic Center Pavilion on Nov....
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
Red and Black
Keeping it legal: Know the Athens law so you don't break it
When transitioning from on-campus to off-campus housing, it’s important to note the difference in laws and ordinances from residence halls to Athens-Clarke County as a whole. So, to avoid any accidental run-ins with the law, here are a few rules to live by. Where to park. Athens-Clarke County has...
‘All I can say is I’m heartbroken’: Family remembers 18-year-old shot, killed in Kroger parking lot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The victim’s family told Channel 2 Action News they have no idea why their loved one was targeted in a Kroger parking lot. Henry County police have identified the accused shooter as 18-year-old Omarion Thomas. Family and friends of 18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove got emotional...
Ga. Mom Debbie Collier's Death Ruled Suicide: 'She Started the Fire'
"Mrs. Collier’s death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday Authorities have ruled the death of Debbie Collier a suicide, ending more than two months of speculation about the fate of the 59-year-old Georgia woman. "A detailed examination of all gathered information has enabled investigators to determine, based on factual evidence and data, that Mrs. Collier's death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to NowHabersham.com. "Furthermore, the G.B.I. Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the cause of death...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Red and Black
Where to shop: 7 places in Athens to buy home decor
Before you shop, sit down with roommates to come up with a plan, research prices and develop your own budget. (Remember: If you split costs, it will be hard to decide who gets what upon move out.) Then, hit the stores for low-priced treasures. Big box stores. Target (Downtown and...
Mustang slams into ambulance on a call, killing EMS driver, injuring 3
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Mustang slammed into an ambulance responding to an emergency call on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance’s driver dead, the Mustang’s driver seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling...
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The teen murder suspects accused of gunning down Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s are expected in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Fox News Digital confirmed the hearing is scheduled for 1:30...
Comments / 0