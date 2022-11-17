"Mrs. Collier’s death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday Authorities have ruled the death of Debbie Collier a suicide, ending more than two months of speculation about the fate of the 59-year-old Georgia woman. "A detailed examination of all gathered information has enabled investigators to determine, based on factual evidence and data, that Mrs. Collier's death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to NowHabersham.com. "Furthermore, the G.B.I. Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the cause of death...

