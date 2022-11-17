ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death

A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Red and Black

Fire damages 14 apartments in Athens

A fire damaged 14 units in the University Oaks Apartments on Nov. 18, according to a Facebook post from Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services. ACCFES responded to the fire at 2360 West Broad St. around 6 p.m., the post said. Crews were still at the scene around 8:30 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Vintage market brings classic Georgia pieces to Athens

With Black Friday just around the corner, many are preparing for the infamous battle of finding the best gifts with the greatest deals. For some, the perfect find was discovered this Sunday at the Bulldog Vintage Market. The Bulldog Vintage Market was held at The Classic Center Pavilion on Nov....
ATHENS, GA
WEAR

2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
Red and Black

Keeping it legal: Know the Athens law so you don't break it

When transitioning from on-campus to off-campus housing, it’s important to note the difference in laws and ordinances from residence halls to Athens-Clarke County as a whole. So, to avoid any accidental run-ins with the law, here are a few rules to live by. Where to park. Athens-Clarke County has...
ATHENS, GA
People

Ga. Mom Debbie Collier's Death Ruled Suicide: 'She Started the Fire'

"Mrs. Collier’s death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday Authorities have ruled the death of Debbie Collier a suicide, ending more than two months of speculation about the fate of the 59-year-old Georgia woman. "A detailed examination of all gathered information has enabled investigators to determine, based on factual evidence and data, that Mrs. Collier's death was self-inflicted," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to NowHabersham.com. "Furthermore, the G.B.I. Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the cause of death...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Where to shop: 7 places in Athens to buy home decor

Before you shop, sit down with roommates to come up with a plan, research prices and develop your own budget. (Remember: If you split costs, it will be hard to decide who gets what upon move out.) Then, hit the stores for low-priced treasures. Big box stores. Target (Downtown and...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

