Dearborn, MI

Eater

Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book

The owners of Pasta Sisters are hoping to retrieve a beloved item from an alleged burglary early Sunday morning in Culver City. Co-owner Giorgia Sinatra tells Eater LA that at 3:50 a.m., an individual broke into the second location for Pasta Sisters at the Helms Bakery District complex, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and removed the safe from the premises. Unfortunately, the safe also held their grandmother’s recipe book and diary with life lessons written entirely in Italian.
CULVER CITY, CA
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WNEM

3 young people dead after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of the five young people inside, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. One person was ejected from the vehicle. Jennifer Kruger said the SUV hit a...
LINCOLN PARK, MI

