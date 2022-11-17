I’ve used it for 7 months and lost 23 lbs. $25.00 for 3 months supply with savings card from the company. No side effects and A1C is 5.9.
It was developed from lizard venom. It works great for me. I was pre-diabetic about to cross the threshold and obese. I have lost 30 pounds so far and A1C has dropped. Side effects aren’t too bad after you adjust. I find that I still get hangry without being hungry. The brain starves for calories so sometimes you have to eat even if you don’t feel hungry.
It’s a drug they are charging Medicare recipients are being charged $1730 a months supply. Those not on Medicare pay $25 a month, that’s who they are. I know I use Ozempic and have many years before Medicare. The $25 coupon is not accepted if your on Medicare.
