2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – Next up on our Girls Basketball Previews is the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks. Last year, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn finished 7-16 and 1-9 in the War Eagle Conference where they placed 11th. It is a new era though for Hawks basketball as Jen Van Otterloo steps in to the head coach position.
Sports Schedule: 11/21/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. In Girls Basketball today Emmetsburg visits Western Christian in Hull and Sioux Central will host Remsen St. Mary’s. In College Basketball, the Iowa Men will host Omaha at 7:00. In Twin Cities Sports the Minnesota...
New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake
A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Spencer’s Very Own Axe Throwing Business is Now Open
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The long-awaited Axe-throwing venue in Spencer is now open. Dan Jorgensen tells KICD News a projection system allows for variations of play. Kids are not only allowed – but encouraged. Axe-A-Holics is located next to the “By the Bucket” spaghetti restaurant at 331 11th...
Harriet Stevens, 94, of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar
Services for 94-year-old Harriet Stevens of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar, will be Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:30am at the United Church of Primghar. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
Lucille Anderson, 93, of Curlew
Services for 93-year-old Lucille Anderson of Curlew will be Wednesday, November 23rd at 2 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the church, two hours prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Injured and One Arrested In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man and his passenger were injured after he reportedly lost control of his truck on Highway 18 just East of Spencer last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Steven Hoogeterp was Eastbound when he lost control and went into the ditch. The truck spun 90 degrees and slid through the ditch over smaller trees before hitting a large tree and coming to a rest. After investigating the scene, responding deputies determined Hoogeterp had been drinking at the time of the incident.
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Clay County Sheriff Addresses Supervisors About Jail Security System Update
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about updating the surveillance system in the jail. Raveling brought a representative from Accurate Controls, the company who installed the original system, with him to share estimates on the cost of upgrading. Prices were a little steep as it wasn’t just the cameras that needed updating.
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
