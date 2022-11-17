ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022

MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Fightful

Heat On Braun Strowman Over His "Flippy Wrestlers" Tweets After WWE Crown Jewel

The heat on Braun Strowman is very real. Braun Strowman gained criticism from several of his colleagues after WWE Crown Jewel when he targeted "grocery baggers" and "flippy wrestlers," with numerous talent speaking out. Those that we spoke with said that Strowman has actually been on his best behavior backstage since returning to WWE, and had been easy to deal with, but "social media Braun" has been another story. WWE management is aware of it and at least one that we spoke to thought that it was an immature approach by Strowman.
Fightful

Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11

- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Fightful

Kalisto Served As Guest Coach And Producer For NXT Shows

NXT was doing good lucha things this week. Fightful Select has learned that former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We're told he handled the women's matches as a producer. We haven't learned if he'll be back any time soon.
Fightful

Several Talent Stiffed On Pay At New Evolution Pro Indie Show

There was a messy situation at a the November 13 New Evolution Pro show. During the show, several talent -- including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Naomichi Marufuji, and Alberto Del Rio -- were told that the promoter of the event had no money and they're not getting paid. Talent found the promoter, who claimed to have a medical emergency, and left to go to the hospital, leaving all the money they'd made from signings to split between the wrestlers.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
Fightful

Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card

UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
Fightful

Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It

Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fightful

Bianca Belair: Facing Rhea Ripley Is At The Top Of The List Of WrestleMania Matches I Want To Have

Bianca Belair says a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley is at the top of her list. Belair and Ripley both had breakout years in 2021; Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. At the same show, Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship. Over a year later, Belair is the reigning Raw Women's Champion, and Ripley is a featured member of the roster. Both women have solidified their status as top stars on Raw, and fans continue to buzz about a potential match between the two.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy