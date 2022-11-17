Read full article on original website
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
Heat On Braun Strowman Over His "Flippy Wrestlers" Tweets After WWE Crown Jewel
The heat on Braun Strowman is very real. Braun Strowman gained criticism from several of his colleagues after WWE Crown Jewel when he targeted "grocery baggers" and "flippy wrestlers," with numerous talent speaking out. Those that we spoke with said that Strowman has actually been on his best behavior backstage since returning to WWE, and had been easy to deal with, but "social media Braun" has been another story. WWE management is aware of it and at least one that we spoke to thought that it was an immature approach by Strowman.
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
WWE Raw 11/21/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for November 21, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Kalisto Served As Guest Coach And Producer For NXT Shows
NXT was doing good lucha things this week. Fightful Select has learned that former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We're told he handled the women's matches as a producer. We haven't learned if he'll be back any time soon.
Several Talent Stiffed On Pay At New Evolution Pro Indie Show
There was a messy situation at a the November 13 New Evolution Pro show. During the show, several talent -- including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Naomichi Marufuji, and Alberto Del Rio -- were told that the promoter of the event had no money and they're not getting paid. Talent found the promoter, who claimed to have a medical emergency, and left to go to the hospital, leaving all the money they'd made from signings to split between the wrestlers.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19): Maki Itoh, Nick Wayne, Mance Warner, More In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW Series of Survivals event on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube and can be watched in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19) - Elimination Match: Young,...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19): NXT Tag Title Bout Headlines
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19) - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. - Kiana...
Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card
UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It
Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Bianca Belair: Facing Rhea Ripley Is At The Top Of The List Of WrestleMania Matches I Want To Have
Bianca Belair says a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley is at the top of her list. Belair and Ripley both had breakout years in 2021; Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. At the same show, Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship. Over a year later, Belair is the reigning Raw Women's Champion, and Ripley is a featured member of the roster. Both women have solidified their status as top stars on Raw, and fans continue to buzz about a potential match between the two.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 19 from PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ...
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12): Princess Aussie Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nine of its show on November 12. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12) - Americana def. The Disciplinarian...
