The heat on Braun Strowman is very real. Braun Strowman gained criticism from several of his colleagues after WWE Crown Jewel when he targeted "grocery baggers" and "flippy wrestlers," with numerous talent speaking out. Those that we spoke with said that Strowman has actually been on his best behavior backstage since returning to WWE, and had been easy to deal with, but "social media Braun" has been another story. WWE management is aware of it and at least one that we spoke to thought that it was an immature approach by Strowman.

1 DAY AGO