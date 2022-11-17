ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Michigan City man sentenced to over 7 years for firearm offense

A Michigan City man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced to seven years and three months followed by three years of supervised release. In April...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County in 2021. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21 after pleading guilty to the charges in October. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old

An Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died has been sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Christian Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge and a 35-year sentence for his neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge. He was also sentenced to one year for his interference with reporting a crime charge, which will run concurrent to his 100 years.
ELKHART, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in LaPorte County

Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Snatch Fleeing Drug User

(Michigan City, IN) - Things have become worse for a suspected Michigan City drug user now charged with leading police on a vehicle pursuit. Keith Patz, 37, was arrested early Tuesday. According to court documents, Patz had just purchased some drugs before an officer witnessed him run a stop sign...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN

