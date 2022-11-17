Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over 7 years for firearm offense
A Michigan City man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced to seven years and three months followed by three years of supervised release. In April...
WNDU
Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County in 2021. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21 after pleading guilty to the charges in October. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged after investigators seize 4 kilograms of drugs, 4 rifles
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged after a criminal complaint was filed against him for various federal drug and gun crimes, according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Tyrone Henderson, 50, of Kalamazoo, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old
An Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died has been sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Christian Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge and a 35-year sentence for his neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge. He was also sentenced to one year for his interference with reporting a crime charge, which will run concurrent to his 100 years.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived in the area, just east of State...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
22 WSBT
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Snatch Fleeing Drug User
(Michigan City, IN) - Things have become worse for a suspected Michigan City drug user now charged with leading police on a vehicle pursuit. Keith Patz, 37, was arrested early Tuesday. According to court documents, Patz had just purchased some drugs before an officer witnessed him run a stop sign...
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
WNDU
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
95.3 MNC
One man killed, second man hospitalized after shooting on South 6th St. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a deadly shooting in Elkhart. It was just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1700 block of South 6th Street. Elkhart police officers arrived and found two men...
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
wkzo.com
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
