An Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died has been sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Christian Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge and a 35-year sentence for his neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge. He was also sentenced to one year for his interference with reporting a crime charge, which will run concurrent to his 100 years.

ELKHART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO