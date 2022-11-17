ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Tales from the Archives: International Students at St. Thomas

As November is International Education Month, it is a good time to reflect on how international students have been a part of the University of St. Thomas community since its very beginning. St. Thomas’ first international student was Peter McPhee, a native of Prince Edward Island, Canada. He enrolled as...
