Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga Role, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face
WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office. The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Featuring the brand’s new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works...
Letitia Wright Slams ‘Personal Baggage’ Story: ‘This Is Vile’
Black Panther star Letitia Wright snapped back at The Hollywood Reporter after it included her in an article about awards season prospects for those with “personal baggage.” “You’re all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you,” Wright addressed the publication in her Instagram story on Monday night with a screenshot of the article and headline: “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances.” Wright was furious that her past transphobic and anti-vax comments, for which she has apologized, were compared in the story to accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against men in the industry, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt. The...
