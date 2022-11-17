Read full article on original website
VTDigger
New website FrontPorchFlimflam.com tells a local story
MONTPELIER, Vt. – A newly launched website, FrontPorchFlimflam.com, went live earlier this month in order to share the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently banished from lauded and praised Vermont social media network and online community Front Porch Forum. Led by co-founder and...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Barbara Felitti: It’s time to ban recreational and fur trapping
The governor, Fish & Wildlife and legislators need to listen and stop dismissing the legitimate viewpoints of the majority of Vermonters about trapping, and act to ban recreational and fur trapping. Read the story on VTDigger here: Barbara Felitti: It’s time to ban recreational and fur trapping.
500 members needed before Thanksgiving deadline
Please give what you can during our food and news drive. Member contributions are the reason we are able to keep our news free and accessible to all. Read the story on VTDigger here: 500 members needed before Thanksgiving deadline.
VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?
A look at Facebook data, a Northeast Kingdom general store and “a geography to connectedness.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Pizza in Vermont
Vermont is a state that isn't necessarily known for its amazing pizza options but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WCAX
Vermonters participate in worldwide 'Cranksgiving' event
Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993.
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Dylan Giambatista: CCV’s Life Gap Fund helps students overcome obstacles
The hardship is real and can be deeply distressing. I know firsthand from my experience as a struggling learner and CCV alumnus. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dylan Giambatista: CCV’s Life Gap Fund helps students overcome obstacles.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
Emerson Wheeler: We are failing the many people struggling with long Covid
We need federal commitment to increased, ongoing investment into long Covid. We need legislation that helps these families keep their houses, jobs and lives. We need public health campaigns focused on increasing awareness of this disease and its impacts. Read the story on VTDigger here: Emerson Wheeler: We are failing the many people struggling with long Covid.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
