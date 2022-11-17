Steve Kerr on Warriors’ slow start: ‘I have failed’

The Warriors are discombobulated, and Steve Kerr is taking outward accountability.

Despite a remarkable 50-point performance from Steph Curry, the defending NBA champion Warriors lost to the Suns, 130-119, on Wednesday night to fall to 6-9.

After the game, Kerr told reporters his team isn’t jelling and accepted responsibility for the matter.

“We’ve got to get everybody on board, on the same page in terms of worrying about winning,” the coach said . “Right now, we’re just scattered. It’s a pick-up game out there. There’s no execution at either end. There’s no commitment to the group to get three stops in a row, to execute on offense.

“And it obviously starts with me. I’m the coach of the team. So, I have to figure out a way to get that production, that sort of commitment to the team and to each other and to winning that it’s going to require.”

Steve Kerr said that “I have failed” amid the Warriors’ sluggish start. Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are off to a sluggish 6-9 start. Getty Images

Kerr continued to say that he has “failed” in this mission so far this season.

“That’s what being the coach is about,” he said. “It’s not just about drawing up a play. It’s about really getting to know your players, building relationships with them, trying to build them a vision that they collectively can shoot for. And clearly, I have failed at that to this point this year. And so I have to do a better job and I’ve got to reach these guys and we got to pull them together and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Former NBA star Greg Anthony has a different scapegoat — the preseason spat between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in which the former punched the latter in the face.

“That is a seminal moment for me,” Anthony said Wednesday night on NBATV.

"I go back to when all the craziness started with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole… That is a seminal moment for me. This group is [still] dealing with that… This is not a cohesive unit." @GregAnthony50 on the Warriors 6-9 start #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kTf0yjt2df — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 17, 2022

“When that stuff gets out in the public and it’s there for all to see, it hits differently. I still think this group is dealing with that. They’re going to say all the right things but the real proof is when you watch them play. This is not a cohesive unit. They don’t seem to have the same level of fire or trust, particularly on the defensive end, and the rest of the league is kind of licking their chops.”