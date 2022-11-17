East Lansing-area Starbucks workers strike over stalled contract negotiations
By Jaden Beard
The State News, Michigan State University
4 days ago
Ian Hyslop, secretary of the Greater Lansing Democratic Socialists of America, supports the Starbucks baristas from the Grand River and Stoddard location strike on the coveted Red Cup Day for better wages and working conditions on Nov. 17, 2022 in East Lansing. "The reason I could be here is because I have the vacation time and wages to take the day off," they said.
Artspace, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit arts organization that creates affordable living spaces for artists and their businesses, is looking to bring a campus to East Lansing. In its second of six development steps, the project is beginning its art markets study to gauge the demand for arts and creative spaces in the area as well as site selection and design ideas.According to East Lansing's Artspace Feasibility Report, the six-month study will include three phases: survey preparation, data collection and analysis and reporting.At a East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, DDA, meeting Thursday the committee discussed the possibility of an additional $10,000 allocated...
The MSU Student Organic Farm has provided over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to food-insecure international families through the Student Parent Resource Center this month. Student Organic Farm interim director Laurie Thorp said they were able to connect with and give to families in need by partnering with MSU's RISE program and University Village Apartments - making the initiative a collaborative effort between four MSU entities."Many of the families said to us, this was the first fresh produce that they've had since they've gotten here," Thorp said. This week, as Thanksgiving approaches, student organizers distributed proteins for the first...
You might have passed one of them in the hallway, or spotted one taking a sneaky photo of their meal in a campus dining hall. You might even have met them without knowing. They walk among us. They're a voice of the people, an anonymous mouthpiece for students' strong opinions of East Lansing's eats. They are the Michigan State University Food Critics.In fall of 2021, six friends realized they were talking quite a bit about the food served on campus. One joked they should document and review their experiences of the dining halls. Another stepped up and created an Instagram...
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
Interim president Teresa Woodruff is a woman with diverse talents. Her background in science and leadership has led her to be an inspiration for various female empowerment groups on campus.She came to MSU in August 2020 as provost. Her background in biological sciences, ovarian biology and reproductive science helped her specialize and merge the two fields of oncology and fertility. She even created her own term: "oncofertility." All of these accomplishments have given her a foundation to be prepared for the role she has stepped into. Woodruff continues to get rave reviews in the interactions she has had with different...
A ceremony was held to showcase the new 8,400-square-foot learning space for Michigan State University's Department of African American and African Studies, or AAAS, on Thursday. The celebration included song, dance and a cleansing ritual. Initially, AAAS was introduced as a Ph.D. granting program in 2002. It was later added as an undergraduate minor in 2014. As of 2019, it now exists as a full major and department under the College of Arts and Letters. The department will now find a home on the second floor of North Kedzie Hall. It will include wellness and social rooms, a dance studio and more....
At the general assembly meeting for the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, on Nov. 17, two special presentations focused on healthcare and relationship violence and sexual misconduct, or RVSM, initiatives at MSU. The meeting rounded out Mental Health Awareness Week."We were asked back in October to give a summary of everything that's happened in the RVSM space from 2019 to 2022 to the Faculty Senate and to do so in 15 to 20 minutes," MSU psychology professor and RVSM adviser Rebecca Campbell said. "That is not possible ... there is literally no way I can do justice...
Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
MSU Health Care's remote monitoring program partnered with a company to bring accessible measurement devices to its patients. These devices record a variety of health data and send it automatically."It's sort of the future for how we're going to be dealing with medicine because … more and more, the outreach of medicine into people's homes, to engage patients where they are, is much more the direction that we're seeing health care moving towards," College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Churlsun Han said.Two main reasons drove the decision to partner with the company, called Higi Care Everyday, when coming into the...
At 14 years old, environmental studies and sustainability senior Lauren Sawyer went on a backpacking trip in Washington. As she made her way across the region - which has, in recent years, been hit hard by heatwaves, wildfires and the requisite poor air-quality - she began learning about climate change and its effects. It was her connection to nature that first inspired her to get involved with climate science."For as long as I can remember I've always really loved going outside," Sawyer said.But as she grew older, her experiences gave her a more nuanced view of what climate activism can...
Today marks the national Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR. In recognition, the Michigan State University Gender and Sexuality Campus Resource Center, or GSCC, joined other campus organizations to host a fire-lit vigil ceremony at Erickson Kiva to honor transgender lives lost due to violence. Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually, since its creation by Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999. Smith is a transgender rights activist who hosted a vigil for Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered the year prior. Since then, Nov. 20 has been observed as a day to commemorate the transgender lives lost at...
On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
All parking tickets received by voters or volunteers on campus on Election Day have been waived by the MSU police, according to a Tweet yesterday by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.MSU Students & Election Workers: If you received a parking ticket while voting or assisting voters at Brody on Election Day, I have spoken to the MSU Chief of Police and they will be voiding those parking tickets! Voting should not come at a cost for anyone! #SpartansWill— BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) November 10, 2022 Satellite voting locations on campus included Brody Hall, Intramural Sports East, Intramural Sports West and the MSU Student Union. About 2,690 students voted across the four locations on Tuesday, according to a university press release from today. Some students waited in line at Brody for over four hours to register to vote and cast their ballots."Our goal this year was to make sure our students made a plan to vote and that we reduced barriers to exercising their rights," MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said in the press release. "We more than succeeded; together, our students made history."
For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
Possessing a 24-7 lead at the half, Michigan State succumbed to a furious second half rally from the visiting Indiana Hoosiers. With the game tied at 31-31, the Spartans had a chance to win the game with a chip-shot field goal at the five with 0:02 seconds left in the game, but a miss from junior kicker Ben Patton sent the game to overtime. Both field goal attempts in the first overtime were blocked, but ultimately Indiana's touchdown in double overtime proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The special teams' units were miserable for Michigan State, missing multiple...
On Sunday, the Black Student Alliance, or BSA, hosted the 50th annual Black Power Rally at The Wharton Center. The rally featured performances by several student organizations. The rally is a tradition that first began in 1972. It has brought the MSU Black community together to both celebrate Black culture and give voice to issues that the community faces, all through sketches, song and dance. The theme of the event was 'The Blackprint: Our culture can not be canceled.' It honors the significance of Black culture throughout history and in the present day. Black culture was celebrated throughout the event through awards given out...
