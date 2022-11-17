ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski is engaged to Kevin Harrington

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXcvC_0jEhVMU200

A “Queer Eye” wedding is in the works.

Antoni Porowski announced his engagement to boyfriend Kevin Harrington on Thursday with a blurry photo of the pair.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” Porowski, 38, captioned the snap.

Harrington, 32, also followed in his fiancé’s footsteps with three casual photos of the couple. The last snap was a selfie from when they made their red carpet debut dressed as zombie Blockbuster employees at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in 2019.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Harrington captioned the post , referring to the zombie photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afshn_0jEhVMU200
Harrington joked that he and Porowski will be together until they’re rising from the dead.
kevharrington/Instagram

Several celebs flocked to the comments to share their well wishes for the engaged couple.

“CANT WAIT TO BE NEIGHBORS 4EVER ur stuck w me LOVE UUUUUU,” Gigi Hadid commented under Harrington’s post and added “So excited for our wedding 🤵🏻🤵🏻🤵🏼‍♀️” on Porowski’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jk5Sp_0jEhVMU200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZ1rL_0jEhVMU200

“So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!” Porowski’s “Queer Star” co-star Jonathan Van Ness chimed in, while Bobby Berk added he’s “so damn happy for you two!”

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer,” fellow “Queer Eye” star Tan France added, and Karamo Brown wrote, “Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDa4x_0jEhVMU200
The lovebirds received lots of love from his “Queer Eye” family.
Getty Images for Netflix

The “Easy-Bake Battle” host began dating Harrington in July 2019, but their relationship was quickly fast-tracked because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrington was visiting Porowski in Austin, Texas while filming “Queer Eye,” but when the pandemic hit New York, his vacation turned into living together and fostering a dog, Porowski told People in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCKrD_0jEhVMU200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeWEA_0jEhVMU200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d73sW_0jEhVMU200

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice,” he said at the time. “When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

