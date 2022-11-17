Looking for a cozy fireside meal? These Bellingham restaurants offer fireplace settings
A few weeks ago The Bellingham Herald put together a list of local restaurants that have outdoor covered and heated areas for comfortable winter dining.
The Herald has now put together a list of Bellingham restaurants we have confirmed to have indoor and outdoor fireplaces so you can enjoy your favorite meals in a cozy setting this winter:
The Fireside Martini and Wine Bar
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 416 W. Bakerview Rd.
▪ Open from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace in the dining room, as well as an outdoor covered and heated area.
▪ 1308 11th St.
▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ Has a patio space with fire pits and heaters and that is fully covered.
▪ 714 Lakeway Dr.
▪ Open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 1208 11th St.
▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ Located inside of Hotel Bellwether at 1 Bellwether Way.
▪ Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 1323 Railroad Ave.
▪ Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 310 N. Samish Way.
▪ Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 1020 W. Bakerview Road.
▪ Open 24 hours daily.
▪ Has an indoor fireplace.
▪ 4100 Arctic Ave.
▪ Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Did we miss your restaurant? Email us at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
