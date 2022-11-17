ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Looking for a cozy fireside meal? These Bellingham restaurants offer fireplace settings

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvtTb_0jEhVBm300

A few weeks ago The Bellingham Herald put together a list of local restaurants that have outdoor covered and heated areas for comfortable winter dining.

The Herald has now put together a list of Bellingham restaurants we have confirmed to have indoor and outdoor fireplaces so you can enjoy your favorite meals in a cozy setting this winter:

The Fireside Martini and Wine Bar

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 416 W. Bakerview Rd.

▪ Open from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Skylark’s Hidden Cafe

▪ Has an indoor fireplace in the dining room, as well as an outdoor covered and heated area.

▪ 1308 11th St.

▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

B-town Kitchen and Raw Bar

▪ Has a patio space with fire pits and heaters and that is fully covered.

▪ 714 Lakeway Dr.

▪ Open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Colophon Cafe

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 1208 11th St.

▪ Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Lighthouse Bar and Grill

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ Located inside of Hotel Bellwether at 1 Bellwether Way.

▪ Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Mallard Ice Cream

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 1323 Railroad Ave.

▪ Open from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Boomers Drive-In

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 310 N. Samish Way.

▪ Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Jack in the Box

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 1020 W. Bakerview Road.

▪ Open 24 hours daily.

Taco Time

▪ Has an indoor fireplace.

▪ 4100 Arctic Ave.

▪ Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Did we miss your restaurant? Email us at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
Western Front

Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven

Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Raw milk dairy sets up shop in Western Washington

Aspen Bokor had grown up around cows so now that she and her husband Nick had a farm in Western Washington, they thought about getting one. As she went searching through CraigsList, she spotted a post for a dairy cow. Good idea, she thought, since Nick loves milk — to the tune of up to one-half gallon or so a day. It looked like a good cow and was advertised as being healthy.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy