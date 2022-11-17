ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evkeF_0jEhUtHI00

Bellingham has missed its 20-year target for carbon dioxide reductions, according to the city. While emissions per person decreased, the population increased, leaving total community emissions nearly unchanged.

Emissions are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide or the equivalent in other greenhouse gasses. Community emissions are based on carbon from residential, commercial and industrial uses of electricity, natural gas, liquid fuels (gas, diesel) and landfill waste.

The Bellingham Climate Protection Action Plan had a goal of reducing community emissions by 28% between 2000 and 2020. The city missed its goal by approximately 23% , Seth Vidaña, Bellingham climate and energy manager, told the City Council Monday, Nov. 7.

The city saw roughly a 30% increase in population between 2000 and 2021.

“Our current and our future carbon pollution targets are becoming more challenging to reach over time due to this plateauing of emissions,” Vidaña said during the council meeting. “We will need a change in policies and a change in spending at the local, state and federal level to meet our future targets,”

The next carbon pollution target is set for 2030, with a goal to reduce 2021 community emissions by 37%. Emissions would have to be reduced by 84% from 2021 to meet the 2050 target.

The climate action plan is updated every few years, the most recent was in 2018, and the next is planned for sometime in 2023. Vidaña said he expects this update will include science-based targets that “represent the level of reductions we would need to make to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. ”

The science-based targets are tougher than the current Climate Action Plan targets. The science-based target for 2030 represents a 57% drop from 2021.

Despite making some effective changes, and lowering the per-person emission rate in the city, Bellingham will still have to make massive changes to avoid the worst outcomes of climate change, Vidaña said.

While Bellingham is one of the most climate-friendly cities in the country , the city missed its reduction target. While this may seem like a bad sign for the global fight against climate change, Fleetwood, Vidaña and members of the City Council said it is still important for the city to make climate-friendly changes. If Bellingham can hit its 2030 goals, the city will not just be doing its part, but can be an example for more cities to follow.

“There is value in this because if we’re successful then others can see the road map that we achieved and they can follow it and they can be successful too,” Fleetwood said of the city’s climate actions.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy