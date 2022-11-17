Athens beats Lansing Christian in Division 4 volleyball state semifinals

Athens defeated Lansing Christian in the Division 4 volleyball state semifinals 25-28, 25-20, 25-23 to advance to Saturday's state championship game. This is Athens’ first time ever getting to the semifinals, but anyone watching couldn’t tell by the way it played.

“We’re super thrilled to even be here,” Athens coach Jacy Cole said. “This is our very first time playing on the big stage, and we knew coming in that it was going to be a battle and be very competitive.”

In the first set, Athens took a commanding 8-2 lead early. Lansing Christian had a lot of mental mistakes to start the match, just looking out of sync.

But it started to get into a rhythm after a timeout. It went on a 6-2 run to get its supporting crowd back into it.

The rest of the set was pretty back-and-forth, with Athens pulling away at the end to take it 25-18.

The second set was a bit different from the first, but with the same result. Lansing Christian got off to a 5-0 lead to force an Athens timeout. But then Athens mounted a comeback, eventually tying the game at 16.

After some more back-and-forth action, Athens pulled out the second set 25-20.

“We just kind of chipped away at it,” Cole said. “I think they just stayed focused and just kept their eye on finishing strong, and we did exactly what we need to do.”

The third set was a thriller, with neither team giving in. It was quote exhilarating. In the end, it just wasn’t Lansing Christian’s day. Athens took the set 25-23 and took the match 3-0.

“We’re not new to that kind of pressure,” Cole said. “So I feel like that was something that gave us a little bit of an advantage. We can still hold together in those pressure situations.”