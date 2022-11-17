If something scared me to the point where I am crying. Forget about finding someone who wants to walk me out to my car? I’m calling the police and am not moving away from the safety of the store until I see a cop with a gun to walk me out to my car!
She is lying. It’s been reported on other networks. Prosecutor will pursue charges on her. False reports
Yeah, there are nasty women in these cities who work with men to kidnap women. Don't associate with any "rachet" looking people in these Michigan cities...if it looks ratchet, it is ratchet. Do not ever reveal information about yourself to strange people who become "randomly" curious about you.Friends don't pop out of the blue on the streets asking for money.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
4 accused of bilking unemployment agency out of $1M
US 103.1
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 23