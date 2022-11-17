CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Sausman, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on June 18, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Pallante) Yakotich. She worked as a long-time bookkeeper in the area and retired as...

