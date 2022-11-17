Read full article on original website
27 First News
Timothy J. Shellenberger, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Shellenberger died on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy J Shellenberger, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Charles K. Nedig, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Nedig died on Friday, November 18, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles K Nedig, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla. After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963...
27 First News
Damon P. Nick, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon P. Nick, age 62, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. Damon was born July 26, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos. He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
27 First News
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
27 First News
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
27 First News
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
27 First News
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton) Dunlap. He graduated...
27 First News
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
27 First News
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
Shirley M. Stanford, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. (DeMarco) Stanford, 82, of Masury passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on October 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Mary (Fearro) DeMarco. Shirley was a graduate of...
27 First News
Dallas Gene Goodworth, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas Gene Goodworth, born March 24, 1954 (68), passed in peace and comfort at CHC at the Ridge after a decline in health due to Vascular Dementia on Friday, November 18. Dallas was the son of John and Dorothy Goodworth, Vienna, Ohio. Dallas graduated...
27 First News
Anita L. Sausman, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Sausman, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on June 18, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Pallante) Yakotich. She worked as a long-time bookkeeper in the area and retired as...
27 First News
Catherine Agnes McCammon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth...
27 First News
Larry Lee Linn, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman. Larry...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
27 First News
Arthur H. White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. White, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Caprice Health Care. Artie was born on March 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur R. and Dorothy James White. A man of faith, Artie attended Venture Church. A lifelong resident...
27 First News
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Jane Elna Widowfield, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elna Widowfield, age 84, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1937, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. George D. Cameron...
27 First News
Karimeh Rafidi, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karimeh Rafidi, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Briarfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karimeh was born January 29, 1929, in El Bireh, Palestine, the daughter of Izzat and Hilwa Rafidi and later came to the United States in...
