Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
CHICAGO READER
Finding euphoria
Five long fluorescent lights shone brightly overhead, illuminating six clothing racks of assorted styles on the second floor of the Center on Halsted, where gods closet was hosting its November pop-up. DJ Blesstonio stood in black pants and red stiletto boots behind a table, noodling with his DJ comptroller, intently bopping his head while a dark remix of Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” combined with Jersey club remix blasted through the speakers, complimenting the already ecstatic energy in the space.
newsnationnow.com
Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived
(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
Is Timmothy Pitzen Alive? Documentary Unearths New Details in Missing Aurora Boy Mystery
"What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen," the hour-long documentary, airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and on NBC Chicago digital platforms. Watch NBC 5 Investigates Rob Stafford's exclusive interview with Timmothy's father at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on NBC 5. Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years...
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
fox32chicago.com
'Its amazing to hear her heart again': Mom meets man who received her daughter's donated heart
CHICAGO - On Saturday in Chicago, a Kankakee man met the woman whose decision to donate her daughter's heart saved his life. Tom Johnson had been in bad shape and on a heart waiting list when, in 2018, Andreona Williams died of complications from asthma. Her family chose to donate her organs to help others.
CHICAGO READER
Jorge Valdivia takes the reins at Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
The death of Myrna Salazar, cofounder and executive director of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), in August, a month before the fifth annual Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival kicked off, was a huge blow to the performing arts community, including Jorge Valdivia, who worked closely with Salazar and CLATA in his role as director of performing arts for the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA). Now Valdivia can both honor Salazar’s vision and bring his own ideas to the table: last week, CLATA announced that he was taking over as executive director.
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee opens in Chicago
Looking for an extra bougie place to grab a cup of coffee? You’re in luck: Ralph’s Coffee, the highly photographable coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren, just opened its first Chicago location inside the brand’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Scores of luxury brands have expanded...
2 Chicagoans on 2,800 mile trek across America, raising money for city homeless services
Two Chicago men in their early twenties are nearing completion of a very long walk across the country. 2,800 miles. What started as a personal challenge became a fundraiser for the Night Ministry.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say
Saturday – A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in...
2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says
A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.
nadignewspapers.com
Lieutenant John Garrido retires from Chicago police force, where his father also served
On Friday friends and co-workers filled the Community Room at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station to bid farewell to Lieutenant John Garrido, who has retired from the police force after 32 years of service. “He’s a true leader and genuinely cares about the officers,” district captain Mike Barz said,...
2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
