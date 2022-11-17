Read full article on original website
AstaCharles
4d ago
Now that the Federal Courts have found these two monsters guilty, they will stand trial in the courts of the State of Alabama. The Feds may give them a life sentence. But. the State may give them the ultimate punishment. 💀 💀
Bobbi Mizell
3d ago
Feds will give them life with while state will give them the death penalty. Either way they will not be coming out alive
altoday.com
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs while pregnant sues; was never pregnant
A woman who was jailed for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy filed a lawsuit against the Etowah County sheriff’s office, arguing she was never pregnant, AL.com reported. The lawsuit filed by Stacey Freeman alleges that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. According to the lawsuit, Freeman...
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs during pregnancy wasn’t pregnant, lawsuit says
A woman jailed in Etowah County for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office saying she wasn’t pregnant, and that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. Stacey Freeman of Gallant was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources...
wvtm13.com
GUILTY: Jury convicts Derick Brown on both counts in Cupcake McKinney kidnapping
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took a jury just over an hour to convict Derick Brown on both counts in the fatal 2019 kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. Boyfriend Patrick Stallworth was found guilty of the same charges in sixty minutes last month. Brown's attorneys spent most of their closing...
Derick Brown found guilty of kidnapping 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a trial that spanned a week, a jury found a woman guilty of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from a party in Birmingham in 2019, turning up dead days later. Derick Brown, 32, was found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. […]
alreporter.com
Another incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that another incarcerated man died at Donaldson Correctional Facility last week. Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, a 33-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County Facility, was found unresponsive inside a private cell by correctional officers on Thursday morning. He would be pronounced dead later that same morning.
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
WAFF
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
Man charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana to victim in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was arrested and charged with murder after someone died from an overdose caused by marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Leeds Police Department reports. According to LPD Chief Paul Irwin, Jose Ignacio Medina-Estrada allegedly sold fentanyl-laced marijuana to a 31-year-old man, who died after ingesting it on Aug. 18. Medina-Estrada, […]
State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County woman struggles to raise grandchildren after daughter's overdose death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County family is asking for help after struggling to stay together and survive for nearly two years now. Raven Deloach, 29, died from a fentanyl overdose two years ago. She left behind 8 children, 7 of which her mother is now caring for.
Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
Man dies days after being struck by train in Birmingham
A 55-year-old man who was hit by a train in Birmingham Thursday afternoon has died.
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
