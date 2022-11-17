ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

AstaCharles
4d ago

Now that the Federal Courts have found these two monsters guilty, they will stand trial in the courts of the State of Alabama. The Feds may give them a life sentence. But. the State may give them the ultimate punishment. 💀 💀

Reply(1)
4
Bobbi Mizell
3d ago

Feds will give them life with while state will give them the death penalty. Either way they will not be coming out alive

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

Another incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that another incarcerated man died at Donaldson Correctional Facility last week. Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, a 33-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County Facility, was found unresponsive inside a private cell by correctional officers on Thursday morning. He would be pronounced dead later that same morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store

A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy