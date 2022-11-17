ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tenney calls for GOP probe of $11B in fraudulent jobless claims under Cuomo

By Carl Campanile, Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2Tva_0jEhSAmh00

Upstate GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney is calling on the new Republican House Majority to probe at least $11 billion in improper jobless claims paid out by New York State under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A new Republican Congress must investigate this mismanagement and hold those accountable for abusing the taxpayers’ trust,” Tenney, who represents the Utica and Binghamton regions, said Thursday.

The GOP takes over the House of Representatives in January and its members will chair the key oversight committees.

Tenney was referring to a scathing audit issued by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli — a week after the elections — that the New York Labor Department paid at least $11 billion in taxpayer cash for jobless claims that were fraudulently or inappropriately issued during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, when Andrew Cuomo was still governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWkzv_0jEhSAmh00
The state Department of Labor under Gov. Andrew Cuomo ignored warnings for years about a creaky unemployment system.
Matthew McDermott

The audit said the wasteful and fraud-plagued spending were aided by loosened eligibility rules and an archaic and crumbling state unemployment insurance system that could not handle the tidal wave of jobless claims in 2020.

DiNapoli warned that despite the stunning theft during the the first year of the pandemic and lockdowns, billions more in fraud is likely to be uncovered.

Tenney’s blistering statement also targeted Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul and DiNapoli, accusing the comptroller of sitting on the damning report until after the election to aid fellow Democrat Hochul’s re-election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeU5k_0jEhSAmh00
Unemployment fraud and overpayments cost New York State at least $11 billion, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Stephen Yang

“Ever since taking over from disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo, Kathy Hochul has humiliated New York State with scams, lies, and corruption that rival even her corrupt predecessor,” the congresswoman said.

“The fact that this damning audit was released just after New York’s gubernatorial election raises serious ethical questions about just how independently the Comptroller’s office takes its important oversight duties. I find it ironic that this audit was released a week after New Yorkers headed to the polls in an election that was among the closest in New York’s recent history.”

Tenney said taxpayers “should have known about the Cuomo-Hochul Administration’s gross mismanagement of taxpayer funds before polls closed, not just after. New Yorkers deserve full transparency from their government, which is why I am calling on the Comptroller’s office to clarify to the people of New York why this report was released only after the election.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sCwY_0jEhSAmh00
Upstate Rep. Claudia Tenney is calling for scrutiny of New York’s unemployment system.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The state Assembly Republican Minority leader, Will Barclay , also demanded answers.

“The Comptroller’s audit outlines a level of incompetence and mismanagement that ranks among the worst we’ve seen in New York….. Now, it’s taxpayers and businesses who are the only ones paying the price. It’s disgraceful, unacceptable and state officials need to answer for it. The question now becomes, who is going to be held accountable?,” Barclay said.

DiNapoli’s office defended the timing of the release of the blockbuster audit of un-insurance claims — claiming it had nothing to do with the election.

“Our office has dozens of audits underway at any given time and only releases them when they are ready. This audit was no different,” said DiNapoli spokesman Mark Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxdFZ_0jEhSAmh00
Hochul has not spoken publicly in recent days about the wasted $11 billion.
Matthew McDermott

“As we noted numerous times in the report, DOL was not cooperative with our staff and caused multiple delays in our efforts to complete this audit. Those trying to politicize the audit should spend their energies on fixing the problems we found and recovering improper payments.”

Hochul’s office had no immediate comment.

The Department of Labor noted in a statement that it helped 5 million New Yorkers access benefits amid “unprecedented” challenges during the pandemic, with the department implementing changes in response to the audit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRmVZ_0jEhSAmh00
The state struggled to meet demand for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We are halfway through a four-year modernization plan that will enhance the overall experience for UI beneficiaries and reduce fraud. We’re stepping up our fraud investigations and we’ve made data on UI benefits available on a new, public dashboard. NYSDOL remains committed to protecting our UI system while ensuring all qualified New Yorkers have access to benefits,” reads the statement.

Comments / 4

Related
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
C. Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy