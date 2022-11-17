Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
Oregon moves back into AP top-10 ahead of final regular season game against Beavers
Oregon avenged its loss against No. 12 Washington last week by defeating No. 14 Utah in a close 20-17 matchup at Autzen Stadium. With that result, Oregon moved back into the top 10 in this week's latest AP Poll, landing at No. 10. Here are the full results. Tennessee and...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
osubeavers.com
Beers Records Third-Straight Double-Double in 100-59 Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led nearly wire-to-wire behind Raegan Beers' third straight double-double to knock off Prairie View A&M 100-59 on Saturday. Beers scored a career-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass, to help the Beavers hit the century mark for the first time since December 1, 2018. AJ Marotte (16 points) and Talia von Oelhoffen (12 points) both scored in double-figures for the fourth time this year.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Fall to Vikings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland State 79-66 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum. With the defeat, the Beavers move to 3-1 on the season. Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State with a career-high 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and 13-for-15...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
nbc16.com
'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
kptv.com
OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed. The post Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
Emerald Media
Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus
A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
