Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Toys for Tots needs holiday gifts for less fortunate children
It all began 75 years ago when a simple act of kindness turned into a nationwide children’s charity and much more. The idea of the Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 when the wife of Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks asked her husband to deliver a few handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need.
Fox 19
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation hosts winter wonderland style show
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Style Show benefitting the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center raised thousands of dollars for cancer care services Monday in Newport. There was a silent auction, raffles, food and fashion to entertain hundreds of people in attendance. Nola Bilz, 8, modeled some...
Fox 19
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
Paulina Jump must surely hold the record for breakfasts served at Bob Evans over 34 years
Don’t blame Paulina Jump if she’s not too keen on breakfast. She’s seen plenty – and probably has had her full. In fact, closing in on 34 years of serving breakfast at Bob Evans in Florence – 8020 US-42 —she’s probably carted some 870,000 meals.
St. Vincent de Paul hosts its first coat giveaway of the year
The first coat distribution was held at Elder High School on Nov. 19. St. Vincent de Paul will have two more distributions in December.
dayton.com
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers
WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Fox 19
ArtWorks ‘Art off the Walls’ brings art to life in unique fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists and community members gathered Saturday evening at the American Sign Museum to bring their art to life for the ArtWorks Cincinnati fundraising event. Hundreds attended the annual fall fundraiser to create public art and provide career opportunities for local artists. “We’ve been voted best arts nonprofit...
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences,...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
Fox 19
Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Fox 19
Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
Fox 19
Hamilton County brings back rent, utility program to help renters in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Starting Monday, renters can submit applications to Hamilton County Job and Family Services for the rent and utility relief funding program. The Hamilton County Commissioners voted on Thursday to accept $12 million in federal emergency rent and utility relief funding which will help relaunch the program since it stopped in July.
Comments / 0