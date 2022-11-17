ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cincinnatimagazine.com

This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites

Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation hosts winter wonderland style show

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Style Show benefitting the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center raised thousands of dollars for cancer care services Monday in Newport. There was a silent auction, raffles, food and fashion to entertain hundreds of people in attendance. Nola Bilz, 8, modeled some...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

ArtWorks ‘Art off the Walls’ brings art to life in unique fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists and community members gathered Saturday evening at the American Sign Museum to bring their art to life for the ArtWorks Cincinnati fundraising event. Hundreds attended the annual fall fundraiser to create public art and provide career opportunities for local artists. “We’ve been voted best arts nonprofit...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Perfect North Slopes announces opening day

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County brings back rent, utility program to help renters in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Starting Monday, renters can submit applications to Hamilton County Job and Family Services for the rent and utility relief funding program. The Hamilton County Commissioners voted on Thursday to accept $12 million in federal emergency rent and utility relief funding which will help relaunch the program since it stopped in July.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

