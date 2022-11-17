ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville’s Centennial Skate Park could be renamed for Rothermel family if $120,000 donation accepted

By Suzanne Baker, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Another Naperville Park District amenity could bear the Rothermel name.

The Rothermel Family Fund, administered by the DuPage Foundation, is offering $120,000 for naming rights to the redesigned skate facility in Centennial Park, district Planning Director Eric Shutes said at a recent park board meeting.

The proposed name is the Rothermel Family Skate Facility.

“This is just really outstanding. Mr. (Jim) Rothermel reached out to us and expressed an interest in donating for this project,” Shutes said.

Built in 2004, the Centennial Skate Park at 500 W. Jackson Ave., just west of downtown, needs to be replaced because of heavy usage. A $600,000 makeover is planned for 2023.

District staff this summer reached out to skaters, neighbors and other community members to come up with updated designs for the new facility. Three concepts were presented to the public but a final selection has not been made.

Last year, the Rothermel Family provided $100,000 toward the $240,000 cost to build six new pickleball courts at Frontier Sports Complex, located on the district’s south side. Construction will be complete in 2023.

Naperville Park Board members approved a motion to name them the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts because of the donation.

The process of accepting the family’s second donation and adopting the name requires the board to start a 60-day review period on Dec. 8 so the community has time to provide feedback.

Park district attorney Derke Price said the board developed a naming policy and waiting period to examine requests on a case-by-case basis, depending on what the asset is, what the economy looks like and other circumstances.

“There have been some big donations that have gone with private naming. But more often than not, the naming, if it’s been done, has not been done as a result of a gift. It’s been as an honorarium by the park board.”

After the 60 days, the board will vote on the grant agreement with the DuPage Foundation and the new name, Shutes said.

Naperville Park District’s other skate park at the Frontier Park Sports Complex received a $440,000 facelift in summer 2021.

Both skate parks are free to use and open from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round, weather-permitting. The facilities close for snow, ice or extreme wet conditions.

