Ambulance driver heading to emergency call dies in head-on crash, Georgia cops say

An ambulance driver was killed in a head-on crash on her way to an emergency call in north Georgia early Thursday, Nov. 17, state police said.

A Central EMS Ambulance was headed to an emergency call just before 7 a.m., traveling east on State Route 20 in Forsyth County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The ambulance, which had its sirens activated, went in the center turn lane to bypass traffic.

A tractor-trailer headed west abruptly hit its brakes to allow the ambulance to pass, a preliminary report reads. A 1996 Mustang that was “following too closely” swerved into the center lane to avoid hitting the big rig and wound up striking the ambulance head on, police said.

A third vehicle, a Dodge Ram, behind the Mustang was also hit as the Mustang rotated from the impact of the crash, according to police.

Both the driver of the ambulance and the Mustang were taken to a hospital in critical condition, GSP said. The ambulance driver, identified as 57-year-old Gina Ayres, died from her injuries just before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said there were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the crash, though a passenger suffered minor injuries.

“Gina was a beloved member of the Central EMS family, and we are devastated by her loss,” a company spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with Gina’s family and colleagues throughout this difficult time.”

Ayres was described by colleagues as a “caring, compassionate and dedicated EMS professional” with “a huge personality,” the spokesperson said. She recently celebrated her 12th work anniversary on Nov. 9.

The Mustang driver received serious injuries and could face criminal charges pending an investigation, according to state police. McClatchy News is declining to name him until official charges are filed.

Forsyth County is about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

