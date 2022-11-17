Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
MLive.com
Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
MLive.com
DraftKings promo: Bet $5 win $150 + Chiefs vs Chargers prediction SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL season is past the halfway point, and with about two months remaining in the regular season, the playoff races are starting...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017
EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
MLive.com
Lions without all 3 interior offensive linemen as they kick off Thanksgiving week
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ offensive line is in rough shape heading into the short week. Center Frank Ragnow (toe) and guards Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (illness) were all listed as “out” on an estimated injury report that was issued Monday. Detroit did not actually practice, but had to file a report anyway with the Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo looming just three days away.
MLive.com
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah already ruled out for Thanksgiving game due to brain injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions are surging, and especially their defense. But they got just three days to prepare for one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, and they’ll have to do so without their best cornerback. Jeff Okudah suffered a suspected brain injury in the...
MLive.com
DraftKings Maryland launch date, early access, bonus promo & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is now legal in the state of Maryland, and all Maryland residents will be able to bet on their favorite games...
MLive.com
FanDuel Maryland launch date, promo code and sports betting update
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook launches in Maryland this week, and they’re offering a generous promotion for new bettors to celebrate the occasion. Sports fans in...
MLive.com
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, win $150 for NFL Week 11 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on NFL Week 11, you can use this link to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook for...
MLive.com
Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit
DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
MLive.com
Frank Ragnow, Malcolm Rodriguez, Ifeatu Melifonwu cleared to play for Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- DJ Chark isn’t the only help on the way for the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu have both been cleared to return from injuries on Sunday against the New York Giants, while center Frank Ragnow has received the green light to suit up as well.
MLive.com
Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
MLive.com
Lions bracing for Jameson Williams’ NFL debut: ‘He’s just got so much speed, man’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have three days to cram for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t leave time for much else in these frantic days. But they still can’t help but get excited by what awaits on the immediate horizon: The NFL debut of Jameson Williams.
MLive.com
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham reportedly may need shin surgery
Cade Cunningham has missed the Detroit Pistons’ last five games. The fear is that it could only be the beginning. The Athletic reported Saturday the second-year guard may have to opt for surgery. Cunningham has been sitting out with “shin soreness” since a Nov. 9 loss to the Boston Celtics.
MLive.com
PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14: Get up to $2k in second chance bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re betting on NCAAF Week 12 today or NFL Week 11 tomorrow, PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to bet on...
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
Texas State hands Cal 5th straight loss to open season
Mason Harrell collected a game-high 21 points, Dylan Dawson buried a key 3-pointer late and Texas State extended California’s season-opening
MLive.com
Lions WR DJ Chark activated from injured reserve
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Reynolds won’t play in New York, but help is finally on the way for the Detroit Lions’ banged-up receiver corps. DJ Chark has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants. He’s missed the last six games because of more problems with his surgically repaired ankle, a frustrating setback for the club’s top free-agent signing. He remains stuck on just seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Comments / 0