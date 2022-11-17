ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive.com

Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions without all 3 interior offensive linemen as they kick off Thanksgiving week

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ offensive line is in rough shape heading into the short week. Center Frank Ragnow (toe) and guards Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (illness) were all listed as “out” on an estimated injury report that was issued Monday. Detroit did not actually practice, but had to file a report anyway with the Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo looming just three days away.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit

DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Frank Ragnow, Malcolm Rodriguez, Ifeatu Melifonwu cleared to play for Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- DJ Chark isn’t the only help on the way for the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu have both been cleared to return from injuries on Sunday against the New York Giants, while center Frank Ragnow has received the green light to suit up as well.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham reportedly may need shin surgery

Cade Cunningham has missed the Detroit Pistons’ last five games. The fear is that it could only be the beginning. The Athletic reported Saturday the second-year guard may have to opt for surgery. Cunningham has been sitting out with “shin soreness” since a Nov. 9 loss to the Boston Celtics.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions WR DJ Chark activated from injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Reynolds won’t play in New York, but help is finally on the way for the Detroit Lions’ banged-up receiver corps. DJ Chark has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants. He’s missed the last six games because of more problems with his surgically repaired ankle, a frustrating setback for the club’s top free-agent signing. He remains stuck on just seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
DETROIT, MI

