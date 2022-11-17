Read full article on original website
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD
Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
WMDT.com
Clean hydrogen hubs coming to Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County is about to get a whole lot cleaner. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that passed about a year ago. With this funding, the area will be getting clean hydrogen hubs which will in turn reduce carbon emissions. DART buses will start to run on this clean energy.
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates detective on promotion
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Richard Dafronte on his recent promotion to Corporal. He currently serves in the department as a detective in the criminal division. Congratulations to Corporal Dafronte and thank you for your service. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Cape Gazette
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
The Dispatch
Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth director charts course for emergency medicine residency
Dean E. Johnson, MD, MS, FACEP, has always found it particularly meaningful that the Latin root word of doctor is “docere,” which means “to teach.”. It’s been his calling to help his patients understand their condition and how they can be treated, and to share his knowledge with fellow clinicians, residents and medical students. With his roles as the program director for Bayhealth’s new emergency medicine residency and an emergency medicine physician, he’s thrilled he gets to do both.
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'They didn't have the exposure': Flu cases on the rise across the DMV
D.C., Virginia and Maryland are all facing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that tracks health care visits for illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. Maryland is the lowest of the three, in the medium level...
WMDT.com
Adopt A Block Thanksgiving Giveaway
SALISBURY, Md-From a Maryland Food Bank truck that rolled in at 8 am, to the volunteers who packed it up, and into the hands of those who need it. That’s how thanksgiving dinner is making it to food insecure families in Salisbury thanks to efforts of Adopt A Block at the Emmanuel Church in Salisbury.
Cape Gazette
American Legion Riders hold annual motorcycle raffle
“No one left behind” is a policy embedded into every branch of the United States military. Both the Airman’s Creed and the Soldier’s Creed are variations of the term, while a Marine is told it is their duty to help when they see another in need. American Legion Riders Post 8 goes to great lengths to ensure veterans in Sussex County are not left behind, even during their darkest hours.
