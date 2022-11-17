Dean E. Johnson, MD, MS, FACEP, has always found it particularly meaningful that the Latin root word of doctor is “docere,” which means “to teach.”. It’s been his calling to help his patients understand their condition and how they can be treated, and to share his knowledge with fellow clinicians, residents and medical students. With his roles as the program director for Bayhealth’s new emergency medicine residency and an emergency medicine physician, he’s thrilled he gets to do both.

1 DAY AGO