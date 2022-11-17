ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $200 on our favorite adjustable dumbbells in the Black Friday sale

By Alice Ball
 3 days ago

If you're looking to build muscle and up your resistance training routine, don't miss this fantastic Black Friday adjustable dumbbell deal — a pair of Jaxjox adjustable dumbbells is currently 40% off at Best Buy , saving you $200.

These are one of the best adjustable dumbbells we've tested thanks to their sleek, sturdy design and effortless weight-changing mechanism. They also have eight different weight options, ranging from 8lb to 50lb, and you can switch seamlessly between them with the touch of a button.

If you're not sure the Jaxjox are for you, you can find even more adjustable dumbbells on sale for Black Friday right now. Another one of our favorites, the Bowflex SelectTech 552, is $80 cheaper at Best Buy , while a single Buxano adjustable dumbbell is 61% off at Amazon .

Jaxjox Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $499.99 Now $299

Save a massive $200 on this pair of Jaxjox adjustable dumbbells. Our testers rated these the best adjustable dumbbells they've used, with a sleek, sturdy design and eight different weight options — from 8lb to 50lb. View Deal

Whether you're new to weightlifting or a seasoned gym-goer, adjustable dumbbells are a great way to take your workout to the next level without splashing out for a new set of weights each time your strength increases. They're versatile and can be added to many workouts to add a level of resistance, or to up the difficulty level if you feel like your exercise routine is getting too easy.

Black Friday is a great time to invest in gym equipment, as retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Amazon slash prices across the board on large, expensive pieces of kit like the best exercise bikes and the best treadmills .

If you've ever resented the time it takes to get to the gym, look no further than adjustable home workout equipment. Whether it's adjustable dumbbells on sale, like the ones we've listed below, or adjustable kettlebells, you can build a home gym for less with the Black Friday sales. But don't delay — stocks are sure to sell out, and you'll be kicking yourself if you miss out on some of these great deals.

Black Friday adjustable dumbbell deals

Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell x1| Was $499.99 , Now $195.50 at Amazon

An amazing 61% off this single Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell will have you fitter in no time. Turn the handle with one hand to quickly adjust to the required weight. There will be a corresponding pointer and a click sound to let you know that the adjustment is completed, allowing you to enjoy a simpler and smoother workout. View Deal

Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells| Was $429.99 , Now $349.99 at Best Buy

Save yourself a tidy $80 on this pair of Bowflex adjustable dumbells, now just $349.99. With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5lbs all the way up to 52.5 lbs: these adjustable dumbbells replace a whopping 15 sets of weights. View Deal

FitRx SmartBell Gym, 60lb 4-in-1| Was $149.99 , Now $109.99 at Walmart

Save $40 with this early Black Friday deal on FitRx Smartbell Gym. You get four constructible pieces of workout equipment and twelve different weights, all in one portable package. This hybrid set can be used as a barbell, kettlebell, plus a set of dumbbells or push-up handles. With up to 60lbs of weight, you can tailor your workouts to your fitness goals. View Deal

NonZero Gravity PowerDyne Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $552.99 , Now $400 at Target

Save a whopping $152.99 (28%) on these NonZero Gravity Adjustable Dumbbells and take your workout to the next level. You can change your resistance from 5 lbs all the way up to 55 lbs, adjusting in 2 lbs increments for the first 15 lbs. With non-slip grip handles and durable molding around iron plates provides for a smooth lift-off. View Deal

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes places from Friday 25 November, and runs until Monday 28 November, when it becomes known as Cyber Monday. However, we're expecting to see the best deals as early as 24 November across a range of health and fitness products.

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.

