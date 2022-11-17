Read full article on original website
KTVL
Firefighters contain house fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 5 says a home in Phoenix caught fire Monday. According to officials, smoke was coming from the back of the house when first responders arrived. Residents inside the home safely evacuated, and a water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant.
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
KTVL
Garage fire caused by wood stove ashes
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Applegate Valley Fire District says crews were dispatched to a structure fire late Monday morning. Officials say the homeowner noticed the fire through their security cameras. The fire was isolated to one corner of the garage. Crews took time to assist with smoke removal from inside...
kezi.com
Winston home scorched in early-morning fire
WINSTON, Ore. -- A house fire was contained early Friday morning after burning a bedroom and attic and forcing occupants out, the Douglas County Fire District #2 reported. According to the DCFD, firefighters from the DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported structure fire on Mellor Loop at about 5:02 a.m. on November 18. Fire officials said initial reports told them teenagers were trapped inside the building, but fortunately firefighters arriving at the scene found all occupants safe and accounted for outside the home.
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
Driver dies after single vehicle rollover on Highway 101
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one man is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 101 early Monday morning. According to police, 41-year-old Allen Shaffar of Brookings was driving on the highway near milepost 344 when his vehicle rolled over. Shaffar was pronounced dead upon arrival...
KTVL
Emergency warming shelter continues to work through issues
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland emergency warming shelter is trying to work through some issues regarding a lack of resources and proper staffing. According to the Mail Tribune, earlier this month, one of Ashland's most prominent residents and neighbors to the Pioneer Hall shelter told the city it's not doing enough to keep the area maintained as a good-faith partnership.
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
KTVL
Car thief arrested after stealing 2 unlocked, idle vehicles
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing two vehicles left unattended in driveways. According to officials, the suspect stole the first vehicle while it was warming up in South Medford. She was unable to turn off the emergency brake and dumped the vehicle....
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
KTVL
Flywheel Bicycle Solutions returns to Talent two years after Almeda fire
TALENT — Two years after the 2020 Labor Day fires hit the communities of Southern Oregon, a Talent bike shop that lost everything in the Almeda fire returns to its original location which was established in 2005. Flywheel Bicycle Solutions' current owner Peter Lunoak began planning to rebuild the...
KTVL
Suspect arrested for dead spouse's identity theft
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon's District Attorney's Office says a Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges for allegedly using her dead spouse's identity to get more than $30 thousand in federal student aid. According to officials, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering of Central Point was indicted for nine counts of...
KTVL
Harper's Ice Cream Co. to open in Phoenix this Small Business Saturday
PHOENIX — A Southern Oregon licensed physical therapist gave up his 35-year career to pursue his passion and open up his very own ice cream shop. Doug Harper landed on this idea when he and his wife Karen went to Hawaii a few years ago for the birth of their granddaughter.
kezi.com
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
