WINSTON, Ore. -- A house fire was contained early Friday morning after burning a bedroom and attic and forcing occupants out, the Douglas County Fire District #2 reported. According to the DCFD, firefighters from the DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported structure fire on Mellor Loop at about 5:02 a.m. on November 18. Fire officials said initial reports told them teenagers were trapped inside the building, but fortunately firefighters arriving at the scene found all occupants safe and accounted for outside the home.

WINSTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO