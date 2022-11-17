Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise and...
Fall maintenance scheduled for Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will temporarily be closed for fall maintenance. The Mason Street Bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roads will be closed east of the Fox River on E. Mason Street at S. Monroe Avenue....
Deer Hunt 2022: Carcass waste dumpsters available across the Northwoods
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 is in the books, and an effort is underway to help stop the spread of deadly diseases, including chronic wasting disease. CWD is the fatal affliction that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. At the Town of...
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
11-year-old fatally shot during deer hunt
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a Wisconsin Department of...
High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
Hunters, share your Buck Tales photos & videos with us!
(WLUK) -- It's the weekend thousands of outdoorsmen and women wait for all year long!. Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise on Saturday. If you've bagged your trophy buck (or doe), upload a photo or video to Chime In here:. Deer Hunt 2022. Keep tabs on the forecast...
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Respiratory viruses on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin: How to protect yourself and family
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin medical professionals are seeing a rise in viruses, and not just in children. They say it's important to take precautions as families prepare to gather for the holidays. "The viruses are coming back," said Dr. Mark Cockley, chief clinical officer for ThedaCare. Cockley says there is...
I-41 northbound reopens following crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The crash scene is cleared. All northbound lanes reopened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. All lanes of traffic northbound on I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a crash. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Closures are expected to last about 2 hours. Outagamie County...
Menominee man sentenced for meth possession
MENOMINEE (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Christopher Alan Barstow, 38, was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison. Prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Rogg, noted, "a lengthy prison sentence is the only option left available" for Barstow. Barstow pled guilty to...
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
One person is dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved death in the city of Shawano. The Wisconsin DOJ and the Shawano County Sheriff's office are investigating the death involving a Shawano police officer. It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to a home on Lafayette Street for a...
Man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal overdose
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Jereme Newton was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for providing the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Newton, 34, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and five other counts for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years.
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Coghlin Sets NCAA Division III Wins Record
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College coach Tim Coghlin set the NCAA Division III record for men's hockey coaching victories at that level with the Green Knights' 3-1 win over Finlandia University in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Cornerstone Community Center. Coghlin, who has been at the...
