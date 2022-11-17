ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm of mosquitoes swarm home following record-setting rainfall

By Daniela Vivas Labrador,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6DQe_0jEhPpZL00

Weather conditions were ripe for a storm of a unique sort at one farmer’s home after La Niña-fueled rainfall events.

Windows and window screens had never been more appreciated than when they prevented Nicole Frager’s home from being invaded by the mosquitoes knocking on her door.

Frager’s video was recorded from inside her home in New South Wales, Australia, and looks out the window at the nightmarelike swarm of bloodsucking insects. Some were flying around while others had decided to take a rest and hang from her window screen this October evening.

“This video was taken after four nights of decent rainfall. The mosquitos [sic] came out with a vengeance,” Frager told Storyful.

The Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology reported that it was the wettest October on record since records began in 1900, as nearly double the average rainfall for the month occurred, leading to moderate to major flooding in the region during the month.

The previous month of heavy rainfall, fueled by La Niña-related events in September, set up the appropriate environment for Frager’s farm to become the bloodsucking insects' new breeding grounds.

La Niña years can heavily impact Australians, with years full of La Niña watches, alerts and impacts, according to the BOM El Nino-Southern Oscillation forecast. “A La Niña year can increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” reported the government’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation agency.

“Our new calves need to be given a backline treatment right after they are born to try keep the bulk of mosquitos [sic] off them otherwise they get lethargic from the drop of their red blood cell count. Our working dogs and chooks are also coping a beating from them too,” Frager told Storyful.

The heavy rainfall doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. AccuWeather's forecast indicates La Niña effects could continue to impact the area until early 2023.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

