Mary Ann Pick, 70, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

MERRILL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO