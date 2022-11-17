Read full article on original website
NAIA Football Championship Series opening round highlights and scores (11-19-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – #1 Morningside – 35, #16 Arizona Christian – 18 #3 Northwestern – 49, #14 Dickinson State – 7
Northwestern volleyball sweeps Philander Smith to advance to NAIA Championship Series quarterfinals
ORANGE CITY, IOWA – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (22-7, 11-5 GPAC) dominated their third-straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Opening Round match with a sweep (25-13, 25-6, 25-13) of Philander Smith College (Ark.) (22-10, 9-3 GCAC) inside the Bultman Center Saturday evening.
Mary Ann Pick
Mary Ann Pick, 70, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Patricia “Pat” Donlin
Patricia “Pat” Donlin, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Pat’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Jim G. Helms
Jim G. Helms, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial with military honors by Wasmer Post #241 of the American Legion will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Church. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Chalice Presentation and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jim’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Stray of the Day: Meet Deacon
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Deacon, a 3–4-year-old, male, red and black, Rottweiler. He was found on the Highway 20 Bypass. The shelter says he’s a gentle giant with a heart of gold. You can probably already tell in the picture above, but he’s a cuddly boy […]
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
LCSD Employee of the Month
Bruce Spencer was honored Friday as the Le Mars Community Schools’ Employee of the Month. Bruce has been a para-associate at Franklin Elementary for three years. Bruce is described as one who goes above and beyond to help out wherever he’s needed. He goes out of his way to create relationships with all the students he meets. Congratulations to Bruce Spencer, the LCSD Employee of the Month!
KLEM News for Monday, November 21
The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting final approval of a preconstruction agreement with Orange City for construction of a roundabout at Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Ave. The project also includes construction of a 3rd traffic lane at that site. If approved, it would be the DOT’s first roundabout project in the northwest quarter of Iowa.
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
