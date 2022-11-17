ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance

The Arizona Cardinals came into their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers desperately needing a victory. Pregame injury reports already put Arizona at a significant disadvantage in the game, with star quarterback Kyler Murray being ruled out. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals laid a complete egg in the matchup Read more... The post NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ

