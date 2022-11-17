ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pacificsandiego.com

Randy’s Donuts shops coming to San Diego

Randy's Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on its shop rooftops, will expand into San Diego next year with the first of 10 locations owned by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

North County’s Vegan Food Popup expands to San Diego

After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to include its first San Diego location at the North Park Mini Park at 3812 29th St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Wonderfront festival’s 2022 edition a crowd-pleaser, but crowd’s size down by nearly half from 2019 debut

Headliners included Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon and Zac Brown Band, but bayside festival lost momentum after two-year pandemic delay. If the San Diego Tourism Board needs an enticing new off-season marketing campaign, video footage of the closing day of the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival — where the early Sunday afternoon temperature hit 75 degrees under clear blue skies — could be just the ticket.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We're getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on," the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. "The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County.
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Liberty Station’s outdoor ice rink now open for the winter season

SAN DIEGO — An ice skating rink is a lot of things. It is a milky white stage where everyone is the star of their own fantasy on ice. It is a fight ring for wrestling down fears — of falling, getting up again, or looking weird while doing either. It's a runway for all sorts of leaps. It is a ticket to a certain kind of calm.
SAN DIEGO, CA

