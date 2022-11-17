Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pacificsandiego.com
Randy’s Donuts shops coming to San Diego
Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on its shop rooftops, will expand into San Diego next year with the first of 10 locations owned by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez. Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on...
pacificsandiego.com
North County’s Vegan Food Popup expands to San Diego
After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to include its first San Diego location at the North Park Mini Park at 3812 29th St. After three years as an exclusively North County event, the Vegan Food Popup expanded Nov. 12 to...
Baby, it's coastal outside: A calendar of La Jolla holiday events
Whether you're home for the holidays or searching for a winter wonderland near the waves, step right up jingle file for this listing of festive events in the La Jolla community. • The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St.
pacificsandiego.com
Wonderfront festival’s 2022 edition a crowd-pleaser, but crowd’s size down by nearly half from 2019 debut
Headliners included Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon and Zac Brown Band, but bayside festival lost momentum after two-year pandemic delay. If the San Diego Tourism Board needs an enticing new off-season marketing campaign, video footage of the closing day of the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival — where the early Sunday afternoon temperature hit 75 degrees under clear blue skies — could be just the ticket.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
pacificsandiego.com
Celeb chef Brian Malarkey takes over La Jolla’s Herringbone restaurant after selling it several years ago
Herringbone, the high-profile La Jolla restaurant that San Diego celeb chef Brian Malarkey created — and later sold four years ago — is returning to his ownership and will reopen next year as a “French-inspired” steakhouse. Teaming up with his longtime partner Christopher Puffer, Malarkey said...
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla Playhouse breaking new boundaries with ‘gender-ful’ staging of ‘As You Like It’
Twelve years ago at the La Jolla Playhouse, artistic director Christopher Ashley staged a production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” where the magical forest world of the fairies featured puppetry, flying effects, music and an upside-down ballroom set. This month, Ashley returns to Shakespeare...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
pacificsandiego.com
Liberty Station’s outdoor ice rink now open for the winter season
SAN DIEGO — An ice skating rink is a lot of things. It is a milky white stage where everyone is the star of their own fantasy on ice. It is a fight ring for wrestling down fears — of falling, getting up again, or looking weird while doing either. It’s a runway for all sorts of leaps. It is a ticket to a certain kind of calm.
Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival returns to downtown San Diego
Day 1 got underway Friday. Over 80 musical artists will perform along the Embarcadero over the next three days.
Oceanside Harbor sea lions a ‘nuisance’ and a ‘delight’
The sea lions seen basking in the sun in Oceanside Harbor have been there as long as most people can remember.
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego Botanic Garden dials up the wattage with mile-long Lightscape attraction
In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because San Diego Botanic...
sandiegoville.com
Downtown San Diego's Incoming AC Hotel To Include Rooftop Lounge & Onsite Speakeasy
Set to open in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter early next year, the AC Hotel by Marriott will house a South America-inspired rooftop bar & restaurant and an intimate speakeasy cocktail lounge. AC Hotels by Marriott is an incoming, European-style boutique hotel set to open in March 2023 in the heart...
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
Most San Diego County Government Offices to Close for Thanksgiving
Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through...
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
San Diego Moms: Local Mom Creates Inclusive Line of Home Goods
If you want to hear a story about determination, here it is. Jasmine Williams, a mother of two in Santee, is the founder of SUNNY&TED, a holiday shop focused on diversifying home goods by providing items in a variety of shades to include people of all ethnic backgrounds. Williams, who...
Comments / 0