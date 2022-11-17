Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback
November saw a surprising surge in the major indices as inflation came in lower than expected. This data gave investors confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could ease up on interest rate hikes and -- hopefully -- start lowering them once inflation hits the target of 2%. The Nasdaq Composite index jumped by close to 10% over four trading days, while the bellwether S&P 500 Index rose 6.5%.
NASDAQ
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
NASDAQ
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying VeriSign (VRSN)
VeriSign VRSN investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due...
NASDAQ
Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2007. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $635.58 million, making...
NASDAQ
Snap These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors looking for healthy returns will benefit from stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolios. Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Meta Platforms (META) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned -15.3%, compared...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Nov 22, 2022
Wall Street ended lower on Monday to start a short trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh rounds of shutdowns due to COVID-19 in China made investors jittery. All three major indexes ended in negative territory for the third time in the past four sessions. How Did The...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. NICOLET BANKSHARES INC (NIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The...
NASDAQ
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $57.14/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and...
NASDAQ
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Block (NYSE: SQ), and a few reasons to be bullish even with the current market environment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
American Woodmark (AMWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
American Woodmark (AMWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.48%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:. Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS: This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
