Texas State

KHOU

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024

TEXAS, USA — Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, though he also did not rule out running for president. “I'm running for reelection in the Senate, I’m focused on the battles in the United States Senate,” Cruz told reporters after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. He said he was also focused on the Senate runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6, according to a video of his discussion with reporters posted by Fox News.
KXAN

Meet the Texas senator who’s never missed a floor vote

LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus. When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the […]
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris

Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
Larry Lease

State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation

Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:
