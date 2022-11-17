Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024
TEXAS, USA — Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, though he also did not rule out running for president. “I'm running for reelection in the Senate, I’m focused on the battles in the United States Senate,” Cruz told reporters after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. He said he was also focused on the Senate runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6, according to a video of his discussion with reporters posted by Fox News.
Meet the Texas senator who’s never missed a floor vote
LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus. When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the […]
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris
Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
AOL Corp
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation
Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0