ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Taps Into Fashion’s Westerncore Obsession: Here’s Everything You Need to Master the Western Style

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWkrl_0jEhOoBR00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Westerncore is having a moment — both on the runway and on screens.

Fringed knits charged the runway at Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta, denim was the material of choice at Schiaparelli, cowboy boots were paired with tweed suits at Chanel and no one can forget the assless chaps worn by Thom Browne’s cowboy models at the designer’s most recent show.

But if the fashion world is claiming credit for bringing Western style back to the fore, the Dutton family of “ Yellowstone ” may want to have a word.

In the Paramount Network series, which premiered its fifth season last weekend, the characters’ everyday uniforms are almost as beautiful as their Montana ranch. Kevin Costner, who plays the widowed patriarch of the Dutton family, wears big buckle belts, his daughter Beth has a wardrobe of silky blouses and riding boots and ranch hand Rip Wheeler is never without an open-crown hat. The familial power struggle of the show, which follows the Dutton family as they compete for control over their family ranch, has been described as “Succession,” but with horses. “Succession,” but with cowboy boots also works.

Below, check out everything you need to tap into your own “Yellowstone”-inspired Western style:

Cowboy Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBXWR_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Free People

Cowboy boots have their uses even when you aren’t grazing horses. This chic Western-inspired hat from Free People features a classic cowboy silhouette with a cattleman crease crown, upturned brim and interior ribbon adjuster. It also comes in six gorgeous hues.

Cash Cowboy Hat $88 Buy It

Cowboy Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDC3i_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Ariat

Cowboy boots are a trend for some, but a lifestyle for others. If you’re committed to the Western style, then you should go for the real deal with these riding boots from Ariat, which is the brand of choice for horse girls everywhere. The classic style comes in four black and brown hues and features the classic R toe, a removable cushioning insole and a four-row stitch pattern.

Ariat Heritage R Toe Western Boot $159.95 Buy It

Women’s Ranch Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVbUt_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Wrangler

No one does Western style better than Wrangler, who also released a Texas-inspired collection with Leon Bridges this past summer. This cropped denim jacket brings a modern edge to the classic ranch jacket, fitted with a sherpa-lined collar and handy patch pockets.

Women's Western Ranch Jacket $149 Buy It

Denim Pants (30% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FqJS_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand released a whole “Yellowstone” capsule collection in tandem with the show’s fifth season. The all-denim lineup includes jackets, skirts and Western shirts but our favorite piece are these distressed, patchwork denim jeans with a bootcut leg and effortless mid-rise fit.

Yellowstone Teeter Wash Easy Rider Fit Denim $169 $118.30 Buy It

Western Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRXCl_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Add some subtle Western flare with a big buckle belt. This one from Todd Snyder, which is made out of Italian black leather, will last you years.

Todd Snyder Anderson's Black Leather Western Belt $195 Buy It

Prairie Dress (62% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20W5f1_0jEhOoBR00
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Not all Western fits have to be rough around the edges. Soften your look with an elegant prairie dress, which you can accessorize with cowboy boots and a denim jacket.

Mille Victoria Ruffle Front Dress $278 $105.97 Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Variety

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Director Ron Howard ‘Surprised’ by J.D. Vance’s Embrace of Donald Trump During Senate Campaign

“Hillbilly Elegy” director Ron Howard admits he was “surprised” by J.D. Vance’s embrace of Donald Trump and the GOP’s conservative ideology during his recent successful campaign for Ohio senator. “To be honest, I was surprised,” Howard told Variety at the Academy’s Governors Awards Saturday in Los Angeles. “When I was getting to know J.D., we didn’t talk politics because I wasn’t interested in that about his life. I was interested in his childhood and navigating the particulars of his family and his culture so that’s what we focused on in our conversation. To me, he struck me as a very moderate...
OHIO STATE
Variety

How Kevin Costner Took Over Fox News Headquarters

Kevin Costner has taken over hallowed space at Fox Corporation. The exterior walls of the company’s New York headquarters have long been adorned with giant billboards touting content at Fox News Channel. Passers-by over the years might find it hard to ignore giant posters of Sean Hannity or Megyn Kelly. In more recent times, pedestrians might have sauntered by billboards talking about a Fox News Christmas tree lighting or the cable outlet’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, much of that area has been ceded to the actor best known for his roles in movies like “Dances With Wolves,” “The Untouchables”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Fall’ EP Patrick Irwin Sets Victorian Detective Drama ‘Fitz & Merryweather,’ Abacus Representing Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Fall” executive producer Patrick Irwin (pictured above) has set a new project, Victorian detective drama “Fitz & Merryweather.” Abacus Media Rights are repping global sales, which will launch at Content London later this month. “Fitz & Merryweather” was created by “Shameless” writer Ben Edwards and “Grantchester” writer Rachael New, who also worked together on PBS/Masterpiece series “Miss Scarlet and The Duke.” “Upbeat crime drama series ‘Fitz & Merryweather’ is set against the backdrop of an everchanging London in the mid-19th century, as the hero detectives investigate cases of murder, theft, blackmail and missing persons,” reads the logline. Also exec producing is “Clean Sweep’s”...
Variety

‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Star Will Sharpe Explains Ethan and Cameron’s ‘Toxic’ Friendship and Theo James’ Improvised Cheek Kisses

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers up to Episode 4 of “The White Lotus,” airing Sundays on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Think you know Ethan? Think again. On Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” Will Sharpe plays the reserved, if not slightly awkward, tech guy who recently came into wealth and embarks on a couples getaway that turns out to be more than he bargained for. Paired with Aubrey Plaza’s pugnacious Harper, Theo James’ haughty Cameron and Meghann Fahy’s cheery Daphne, Ethan is a bit of a straight man. But Sharpe says that’s all about to change, and audiences shouldn’t be...
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Begins Filming New Original Movie ‘Dime Lo Que Quieres’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX+ has just begun the filming of its original romantic comedy movie “Dime Lo que Quieres” (“Tell Me What You Really Want”), starring Manolo Cardona (“Who Killed Sara?”), “Club of Crows’” Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) and “Better Call Saul’s” Tony Dalton. Peruvian actor-helmer Bruno Ascenzo (“Hasta Que Nos Volvamos a Encontrar,” “A los 40”) is directing the ViX+ Original movie in production with Colombian outfit 11:11 Films & TV. Brothers Juancho and Manolo Cardona and Stephanie Cayo produce. The comedy, that shakes up the dullest marriage and questions the aspects of normal communication in a couple, adapts Argentine film...
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Finale: Everything You Need to Know About How It Ended, Surprise Cameos and What’s Next With the Spinoffs

Warning: Don’t open, spoilers inside. Stop here if you haven’t yet watched “The Walking Dead” series finale, which aired Sunday night on AMC. “The Walking Dead” ended its 11-season and 177-episode AMC run on Sunday night with a hopeful note, as the Commonwealth had entered a period of peace and the show’s stars prepared to go their own ways. But it also closed with a glimpse at what series favorites Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) — who haven’t been seen in a few years — have been up to. That surprise scene, which sets up the upcoming “The Walking Dead”...
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition’ Set at Magnolia Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network is getting into the seasonal spirit with a special holiday edition of its hit series “Silos Baking Competition.” The sweet treat from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, titled “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition,” will premiere on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network and streaming same-day on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app. Per Magnolia Network, “Filmed in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas, five home bakers from across the country are challenged to perfect a favorite holiday cookie recipe for a $25,000 cash...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Opens With Apple’s Tim Cook, James Corden, Baz Luhrmann in Attendance

Apologies are all the rage these days when it comes to difficult-to-procure concert tickets. And Adele, whose much anticipated Las Vegas residency launched on Friday (Nov. 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was not exempt from her own. “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together” she said from the stage. Delaying the run, she added, “was the best decision I ever made.” It was a reminder of the long road to the Colosseum. Originally scheduled to kick off in January, production issues — and Adele’s own dissatisfaction with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting

Melissa Etheridge will never forget the first time she stepped into a gay bar. She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’” I talked to Etheridge on the carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday afternoon. It’s not even 24 hours since we learned the horrific news that a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others during a late-night mass shooting at Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Set Artists Equity Studio Launch with RedBird Capital Partners

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting as business partners with the launch Artists Equity, a production venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners that vows to expand profit participation and provide a “talent-friendly” environment to creatives. Media investor Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird is said to have committed at least $100 million to funding the venture. Affleck will serve as CEO while Damon is chief content officer. Michael Joe, an alum of Universal Pictures and STX Films, has signed on as chief operating officer of the L.A.-based company. “Artists Equity was conceived from Matt’s and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and...
The Independent

‘Always incredible, always inspiring’: Raf Simon closes fashion label after three decades

Fans of Raf Simons have expressed their sorrow at the news that he is closing his eponymous label after 27 years.The Belgian designer wiped the label’s Instagram account and posted the shock announcement on the social media platform, which confirmed that the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection would be the “conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand.”“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote. “Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”Followers of the feted...
Variety

Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.” The study, conducted by a group of kidney specialists in Spain, was published in the December 2022 edition of the Clinical Kidney Journal. The authors assert that Lee, who was 32 years old at his death, possessed “multiple risk factors...
Variety

‘Dead to Me’ Creator and Cast Explain Season 3 Pregnancy Surprise and ‘Full Circle’ Meaning Behind That Devastating Ending

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from “Dead to Me” Season 3, now streaming on Netflix. Writer and executive producer Liz Feldman decided how to end “Dead to Me” while filming Season 2 in 2020 — but she still felt a bit of pressure when it actually came time to wrap up such a personal show. “I felt a little bit nervous about the idea of the story I’ve chosen to tell, even though it’s based in deep reality and Judy is a character who is inspired by multiple people, but mostly a friend of mine who passed away of cancer at 38,” Feldman tells...
Variety

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ Is a Spinoff Without A Purpose: TV Review

If anyone came away from “Pitch Perfect” with a burning desire to know what happens to male a cappella diva Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), I’d like to meet and study them for science. Of all the characters to earn their own spinoff from this franchise about the transformative power of female friendship, Bumper is the absolute last one that makes any sense. But the three “Pitch Perfect” movies were borne of Universal Pictures, which in turn begat NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock, which needs eyeballs attached to subscribers in order to survive. Enter “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” a truly...
Variety

‘The Making of The Rings of Power’ Debuts on Prime Video, Offering Behind-the-Scenes Looks (TV News Roundup)

Behind-the-scenes looks at Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” are now available for streaming through X-Ray, providing insight into the making of all eight episodes from the show’s first season. The all-new series of bonus clips is titled “The Making of ‘The Rings of Power.’” In diving into the elaborate production of the spin-off series, viewers dig deeper into the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary universe, including the painstaking attention to detail from artisans on staff such as set decorators, costume designers and makeup artists. The new content will also include footage from production, sneak peeks...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy