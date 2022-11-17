‘Yellowstone’ Taps Into Fashion’s Westerncore Obsession: Here’s Everything You Need to Master the Western Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Westerncore is having a moment — both on the runway and on screens.

Fringed knits charged the runway at Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta, denim was the material of choice at Schiaparelli, cowboy boots were paired with tweed suits at Chanel and no one can forget the assless chaps worn by Thom Browne’s cowboy models at the designer’s most recent show.

But if the fashion world is claiming credit for bringing Western style back to the fore, the Dutton family of “ Yellowstone ” may want to have a word.

In the Paramount Network series, which premiered its fifth season last weekend, the characters’ everyday uniforms are almost as beautiful as their Montana ranch. Kevin Costner, who plays the widowed patriarch of the Dutton family, wears big buckle belts, his daughter Beth has a wardrobe of silky blouses and riding boots and ranch hand Rip Wheeler is never without an open-crown hat. The familial power struggle of the show, which follows the Dutton family as they compete for control over their family ranch, has been described as “Succession,” but with horses. “Succession,” but with cowboy boots also works.

Below, check out everything you need to tap into your own “Yellowstone”-inspired Western style:

Cowboy Hat

Cowboy boots have their uses even when you aren’t grazing horses. This chic Western-inspired hat from Free People features a classic cowboy silhouette with a cattleman crease crown, upturned brim and interior ribbon adjuster. It also comes in six gorgeous hues.

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots are a trend for some, but a lifestyle for others. If you’re committed to the Western style, then you should go for the real deal with these riding boots from Ariat, which is the brand of choice for horse girls everywhere. The classic style comes in four black and brown hues and features the classic R toe, a removable cushioning insole and a four-row stitch pattern.

Women’s Ranch Jacket

No one does Western style better than Wrangler, who also released a Texas-inspired collection with Leon Bridges this past summer. This cropped denim jacket brings a modern edge to the classic ranch jacket, fitted with a sherpa-lined collar and handy patch pockets.

Denim Pants (30% Off)

Lucky Brand released a whole “Yellowstone” capsule collection in tandem with the show’s fifth season. The all-denim lineup includes jackets, skirts and Western shirts but our favorite piece are these distressed, patchwork denim jeans with a bootcut leg and effortless mid-rise fit.

Western Belt

Add some subtle Western flare with a big buckle belt. This one from Todd Snyder, which is made out of Italian black leather, will last you years.

Prairie Dress (62% Off)

Not all Western fits have to be rough around the edges. Soften your look with an elegant prairie dress, which you can accessorize with cowboy boots and a denim jacket.

