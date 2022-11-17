Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout

The doctor is back in green and white, set to provide some depth to New York's offensive line down the stretch

This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday , per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network . The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, opted out of the 2020 NFL season—while he was still a member of the Chiefs—to fight COVID-19 in his native Canada. He was named a Sports Illustrated ‘s Sportsperson of the Year for his efforts.

The lineman's career on the football field began when he was drafted by Kansas City out of McGill in the sixth round back in 2014. He proceeded to play in 60 games (57 starts) over the next five seasons, winning a Super Bowl in 2019.

Duvernay-Tardif was dealt from the Chiefs to the Jets last fall, starting seven games in green and white down the stretch. Now, he'll provide some much-needed depth on New York's offensive line, rejoining a team pursuing a playoff run.

The Jets have been managing several key injuries on their offensive line this season, another reason why their stunning 6-3 start is so impressive. Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker are out for the year, Max Mitchell and George Fant haven't played in almost two months and Duane Brown didn't debut until Week 5.

