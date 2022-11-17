Read full article on original website
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
TAHOKA, Texas – A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, saffron. In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound. Karl McDonald came across the idea to...
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
One hurt after crash on West Loop 289 Thursday night, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a crash in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289 near 50th Street on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:26 p.m. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. Parts of the Loop were already backed up […]
Denver City woman killed in Gaines County crash Friday, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Drivers shoot at each other on MSF, Lubbock PD report said
Two people told police officers there was an exchange of gunfire during a "road rage" incident on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
One person seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle near the North Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near North Troy Avenue and North Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just after 12:00 a.m. This story is developing.
Woman accused of trying to run over three people with SUV in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested and accused of trying to run over several people with an SUV in Lubbock on Wednesday, according to a police report. Jasmine Taylor, 21, was arrested in the 3100 block of Grinnell Street, according to the police report. A passerby called 911 and said Taylor was attempting to […]
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue. LPD responded to the call at 5:24 p.m. The crash involved a black Chevy Equinox and a white Nissan Armada. Westbound traffic has been affected and all but one eastbound lane on 50th Street has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lubbock woman asks for public’s help after hit-and-run into house
LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a wake-up call no one ever expected. One Lubbock woman and her family are now asking for the public’s help after a hit and run into their home early Friday morning. Their outdoor cameras caught it all on tape: a white truck, what looks to be a Ford F-250 plowing […]
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Previous Lubbock gunshot victim now accused of assaulting his mom
A teen victim of a 2021 shooting was arrested after he was accused of assaulting his mother and running from police on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Escaped inmate near New Deal in-custody, DPS says
New Deal ISD cancelled school on Thursday due to an "emergency situation" near Interstate 27, a social media post indicated.
Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta
Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
