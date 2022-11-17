ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

everythinglubbock.com

A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world

TAHOKA, Texas – A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, saffron. In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound. Karl McDonald came across the idea to...
TAHOKA, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Denver City woman killed in Gaines County crash Friday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.  Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue. LPD responded to the call at 5:24 p.m. The crash involved a black Chevy Equinox and a white Nissan Armada. Westbound traffic has been affected and all but one eastbound lane on 50th Street has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene.  According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta

Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
LEVELLAND, TX

