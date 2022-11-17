Read full article on original website
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
kjfmradio.com
Public invited to discuss Northeast Missouri unfunded transportation needs
MISSOURI — Missouri’s transportation system is a tremendous asset including 33,825 miles of roads and 10,387 bridges. The system ranks among the largest for any state in the nation. The Missouri Department of Transportation, working with its statewide regional planning partners, have identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. From the broader unfunded needs, MoDOT has developed a High Priority Unfunded Needs list to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase, and this is the list the public is invited to comment on.
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?
(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
Dare to Hike This Illinois Trail and Cross a 90 Foot Stone Bridge
If you don't mind being a little daring, there's a hike you can do in Illinois that will take you across one of the most scenic structures in the state. It's a 90 foot stone bridge and there are no railings to hold onto. The Pomona Natural Bridge Trail is...
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
Thanksgiving events in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Thanksgiving is coming around the corner, and various events are on their way for Central Illinois communities. If you are running out of holiday ideas and looking for a place to celebrate, here are some events to spend Thanksgiving with your family, friends and new faces. NerdsGiving Nov. 23 at 5 […]
Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re on a road trip through Illinois and it’s getting late, and you don’t want to pay for a hotel room, you might be wondering — is it illegal to sleep in your car? The answer is: there are no laws prohibiting a person from sleeping in their car in […]
KFVS12
1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
advantagenews.com
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
WAND TV
Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday. Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.
agupdate.com
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend
After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
Final Extension For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Ends Soon
Following approximately two years of deadline extensions, the final chance to new your driver's license or ID card is quickly approaching. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions. The final extension for driver's...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in Illinois
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In Illinois, the first full adult-use cannabis shop licenses—as opposed to conditional—have been granted to applicants for social fairness.
