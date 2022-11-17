ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Youth success is the key to ending violence

IT’S BEEN HAPPENING almost every week, usually in one of the city’s disadvantaged neighborhoods. Another young man, and sometimes a boy still years from manhood, is shot and often loses his life on the streets of Boston. Recently a young mother was gunned down in Mattapan in front of her child. The death count is growing, each a variation of a senseless tragedy. And it’s tempting to grow numb to them.
