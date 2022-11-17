Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 21, 2022
Everth Reyes: Operating a motor vehicle without a license- sentenced to 10 days in jail with a $400 purge. Teddi Claybough: Retail petit theft- $5,000 bond. Edward Brown Jr.: Failure to appear for no valid driver’s license- amend sentence to add $300 purge. Joshua Kruszwicki: Violation of county probation-...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 19-20, 2022
Brian Edenfield, 42, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Fenton, 71, Grand Ridge, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. November 20, 2022. Everth Reyes, 22, Lawrenceville, Georgia: Operating a motor vehicle without a license: Jackson County...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Claude Lawrence Ballard III for Battery on Law Enforcement, Felony Firearm and Fleeing
On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Ballard stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot. The...
niceville.com
Franklin County man sentenced for charges related to trafficking meth
FLORIDA – A Franklin County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges related to drug trafficking, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. John E. Evans, 55, of Eastpoint, Florida, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
Death penalty hearing held for Matthew Caylor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a decade in prison, Matthew Caylor’s future is still in question. On Friday, Caylor had his second death penalty hearing. In July 2008 Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson at the Value Lodge Hotel in Panama City. Her mother reported her missing and two days later, […]
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
Bay Co. Chamber recognizes first responders at annual luncheon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, the local business community takes time to thank the men and women who put their lives on the line, each and every day. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday at the FSU Panama City campus. The program highlights the different […]
Wewahitchka fire house bonding company sues Winterfell Construction
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka’s fire station was supposed to be completed back in April but while construction has halted on the project, lawsuits haven’t. The bonding Company, Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company, has filed a federal lawsuit against the former contractor of the Wewahitchka fire station, Winterfell Construction. FAIRCO is suing Winterfell on […]
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
mypanhandle.com
Armed man dead following deputy-involved shooting
Update: 9:30 a.m. MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy shot and killed an armed man after being called about a suspicious person with a handgun, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. near Poinciana Boulevard. No deputies were...
Bay County Airport prepares for Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people will begin traveling later in the week ahead of Thanksgiving. Some people started traveling early last Friday but most passengers will get on a flight Tuesday or Wednesday. No matter when the influx happens, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said they’re prepared. There has been an […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
