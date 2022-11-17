Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up and team news as Lionel Messi begins Qatar campaign
Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter, and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia, one of the minnows of the competition.While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986,...
Is France vs Australia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Australia return to the game’s biggest stage with perhaps the hardest fixture they could have envisaged: they play France, the reigning World Cup 2022 champions.It took a regional playoff and then another intercontinental playoff, the latter won on penalties, for the Socceroos to seal their place in Qatar.They have not tasted success in a World Cup game since 2010 and only once, in 2006, have they made it past the group phase.By contrast, Kylian Mbappe and Co are among the favourites to go on and seal a glorious campaign once more, though it’s well over half a century since...
Comments / 0