Australia return to the game’s biggest stage with perhaps the hardest fixture they could have envisaged: they play France, the reigning World Cup 2022 champions.It took a regional playoff and then another intercontinental playoff, the latter won on penalties, for the Socceroos to seal their place in Qatar.They have not tasted success in a World Cup game since 2010 and only once, in 2006, have they made it past the group phase.By contrast, Kylian Mbappe and Co are among the favourites to go on and seal a glorious campaign once more, though it’s well over half a century since...

41 MINUTES AGO