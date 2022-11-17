ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wxpr.org

Gun deer season kicks off, turkey inflation, and restoring bison

Local businesses celebrated the start of Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season Saturday. Hunters spend about $2.5 million annually in the state, with deer hunters making up about 88 percent of that. Then, inflation and an outbreak of avian flu are driving up the price of Thanksgiving turkeys. And finally, indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough for Loudenbeck to request a...
WISCONSIN STATE

