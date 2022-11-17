Read full article on original website
Yes, your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost more this year, but Wisconsinites catch a slight break
You’ve likely seen the headlines by now, your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost you a lot more this year. But those shopping in Wisconsin will be a little better off than others across the country. Every year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation puts out its Marketbasket survey. It’s...
Gun deer season kicks off, turkey inflation, and restoring bison
Local businesses celebrated the start of Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season Saturday. Hunters spend about $2.5 million annually in the state, with deer hunters making up about 88 percent of that. Then, inflation and an outbreak of avian flu are driving up the price of Thanksgiving turkeys. And finally, indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America.
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough for Loudenbeck to request a...
